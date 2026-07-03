Feel like you know your new date forever? Therapist shares 4 things in early relationships that may mean something else
Not all expressions of love carry their apparent meaning in the early days of a romantic relationship, explains Jeff Guenther.
It is said that one must think with the head and love with the heart, and never the other way around. As such, love does not really come with a rule book.
Also Read | Scrolling too much? Therapist shares 6 digital detox habits that actually work for GenZ
However, there might be some things that may be said and done in early relationships, which, when analysed, can be less romantic than they appear. Taking to Instagram on July 2, Jeff Guenther, a licensed professional counsellor based in Portland, shared four such things.
1. ‘I feel like I've known them forever’
The statement is right out of any romantic film and has been used by countless people to describe their partners. However, the statement is not as reassuring for the therapist as it might be for a friend.
As Jeff explained, “That familiar feeling isn't always fate. Sometimes your nervous system recognises them because they're doing the same chaotic stuff your childhood did. You're not in love, you're home. And home was a mess. Slow down and ask if this feels familiar because it's right or just because it's familiar.”
2. ‘I've never felt this sure about someone in my life’
Yet another very common declaration of affection, when the expression is used in the early days of a relationship, it might not necessarily be true.
As the therapist asked, “Sure about what, though? You've known them for six weeks. You're not sure about them. You're sure about the highlight reel they're showing you, or you're projecting onto them.”
“Give it a beat before you decide a literal stranger is your soulmate. Engage in curiosity about who they actually are when you fly off into fantasy land,” he suggested.
3. Texting ‘good morning’ and ‘good night’ every single day
According to Jeff, when this happens in the later stage of a relationship, it is perfectly fine and positively cute. This is something that comes when a couple has woven themselves into each other’s lives.
However, starting this within days of getting into a relationship might not be the same thing. “Kind of feels a bit like surveillance with like emojis or something. It's okay to say, ‘Let's chill on the texts until we've defined this relationship,’” shared the therapist.
4. ‘I've gotten really good at reading their mood the second they walk in’
“Okay, but why does your body already need that skill?” asked Jeff. If a couple has been dating for a month and one of them says this, it might suggest that they have unknowingly developed a threat detection system.
“That's not attentiveness,” he noted. “That's your nervous system clocking that you might not be safe. Pay attention to that because it could be a warning.”
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.
This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.Read More
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.