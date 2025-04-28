Indian diet trap for IBS: Foods that could be making your gut health worse

Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) is a common digestive disorder affecting approximately 7% of the Indian population. This functional gastrointestinal disorder manifests through symptoms like abdominal pain, bloating, gas and irregular bowel movements—including diarrhea, constipation, or alternating between both. IBS Awareness Month: Life-changing diet tips you need to know.(Image by Pexels)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Pariksha Rao, Director-Nutrition and Medical Affairs at The Good Bug, shared, “Stress and sleep deprivation can trigger or worsen IBS symptoms. Unlike other digestive diseases, IBS doesn't cause physical damage to the digestive tract, but significantly impacts quality of life due to its disruption of the brain-gut connection.”

April is marked as IBS Awareness Month, aiming to spread more knowledge about this condition. Awareness is key, as many people suffer without realising they have IBS or what they can do to manage it.

Stress and diet are well-known factors for triggering IBS. (Shutterstock)

Pariksha Rao said, “Despite its prevalence in India many suffer without proper diagnosis or management strategies. Modern lifestyles, increasing stress levels and changing dietary patterns have contributed to rising cases across the country. There’s also increasing evidence that IBS is closely linked to the gut microbiome and the gut-brain axis — the two-way communication system between our brain and digestive system. When this system is out of balance, it can make the gut overly sensitive or change how the muscles in the intestines move, causing IBS symptoms.”

How diet affects IBS symptoms

Diet plays a crucial role in managing IBS. Pariksha Rao revealed, “Indian food is often rich in spices, fiber, and fermented ingredients, which can either help or harm those with IBS, depending on how the body reacts. Traditional diets may offer some relief, but modern diets — which are increasingly full of processed foods, sugar, and fats — can make symptoms worse.”

She explained, “One of the major triggers for IBS is food that is high in FODMAPs [Fermentable Oligosaccharides (e.g. fructans and galacto-oligosaccharides) Disaccharides (e.g. lactose) Monosaccharides (e.g. excess fructose) and Polyols (e.g. sorbitol and mannitol)] — short-chain carbohydrates that are poorly absorbed in the small intestine. Common FODMAP foods in the Indian diet include garlic, onions and fruits like apples. These foods ferment in the gut, creating gas and causing bloating, pain and irregular bowel movements.”

Avoid gassy founds: You need to avoid foods such as beans, cabbage, cauliflower, and lettuce during the initial days of your periods to make sure the bloating doesn't get enhanced.(Pexels)

The expert added, “Caffeine and carbonated drinks are also triggers for many IBS patients. They can stimulate the gut too much and lead to diarrhea or gas. Artificial sweeteners like sorbitol, xylitol, and mannitol — often found in sugar-free products — are also known to cause bloating and discomfort because they are not fully absorbed in the gut.”

Managing IBS through balanced diets

Pariksha Rao suggested, “A balanced diet, rich in the right kind of fiber and low in irritants, can make a big difference. Probiotics — found in yogurt, kefir, or supplements — can help restore a healthy gut microbiome and reduce symptoms. However, fiber intake should be monitored. For people with IBS-D (diarrhea-dominant IBS), too much fiber can worsen symptoms.”

According to her, what works best is a personalised approach. Pariksha Rao said, “Some people may benefit from reducing dairy or gluten, while others might need to stay away from specific vegetables or fruits. Eating smaller meals, staying hydrated, and avoiding foods that are hard to digest or cause gas are all recommended steps. Keeping a food diary can also help identify which foods trigger symptoms.”

Ginger: Ginger helps speed up the process of the movement of food through the GI tract while protecting the gut. It may ease intestinal cramping, bloating and gas.(Unsplash)

Talking about a holistic approach to gut health, Pariksha Rao asserted, “IBS is a complex condition with no one-size-fits-all solution but by understanding how diet and stress influence gut health, individuals can take control of their symptoms. In India, as awareness grows and more people seek professional advice, better management is becoming possible. With the right combination of diet, probiotics, and stress-relief practices, people living with IBS can enjoy a better quality of life. As we observe IBS Awareness Month this April, it’s the perfect time to start making thoughtful food choices and take care of both our gut and mind.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.