Late-night cravings? Stop your guilty snacking and try these 6 healthy alternatives

There’s a point where everyone is guilty of sneaking into the kitchen to eat their comfort food, whether it is ramen or munching on chips. These guilty late-night indulgences may seem comforting but they are anything but safe for your health. Often late-night snacks include processed foods like chips and noodles which contain high fats, sodium, and preservatives, building concerning health problems eventually. Stop indulging in unhealthy snacks. (Shutterstock)

So what is the solution? Although it is recommended to not eat late at night after dinner but often many stay up late to study or for work. It's common to get cravings. The solution is to be mindful of what is being consumed.

Sakshi Lalwani, a nutritionist as described in her IG bio, shared healthy night snacks that are high in protein, fibre and low in sugar and fats. This approach helps prevent digestion or sleep problems also.

Healthy night snacks to have

Roasted nuts- Sakshi suggested almonds or walnuts as they are rich in magnesium. Vegetable soup- Low in calories and high in fibre. Include spinach or zucchini for extra nutrients. Cottage cheese or paneer with pineapple or cucumber. Cucumber slices with lemon and salt. Frozen banana dipped in dark chocolate. Baked apple slice with cinnamon

Why healthy snacks are important

All the snacks the nutritionist mentioned are high in protein, fibre and other essential nutrients like magnesium. These snacks are also health-friendly, low in sodium, sugar and calories. Some may require preparation time, but come on, who doesn't get random spurts of culinary motivation at night? At least this time, it's for a good cause, sticking to your fitness goal.

One may even think what a simple bowl of late-night noodles or chips packet do anyway? You may rationalise with this justification, but fall victim to the same excuse the next day as well. Slowly it will build up as a habit and before you know it, you are far from your fitness goals, heading towards serious health concerns. These seemingly harmless habits can snowball into bigger issues.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

