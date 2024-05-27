From cold ramen and floral cocktails: 3 must-try refreshing Japanese recipes to beat the summer heat
As the summer heat rises, finding refreshing and light dishes becomes essential. Check out these Japanese recipes that are perfect for rejuvenating your palate.
Summer season is in full swing in India and the scorching heat and humidity can be miserable, affecting your skin, health and even your appetite. In Japan, you'll find staples like cold noodles and refreshing drinks that are easy to eat even if you don't have an appetite because of the summer heat. The temperature in cities like Delhi, Rajasthan, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh is fairly high, and the number of days when it reaches 45°C is increasing every year. This article will introduce you to delicious Japanese foods that are easy to eat even when the summer heat doesn't make you feel hungry. So put on your chef's hat and get ready to immerse yourself in delicious Japanese cuisine. (Also read: Summer's sweet delight: 5 refreshing watermelon recipes to keep you cool and hydrated )
Refreshing Japanese Summer Recipes
1. Hiyashi Chukka
(Recipe by Chef Saurabh Sharan, Head Chef at Guppy)
Ingredients:
Ramen Noodle Blanched 100gm
Honey Dew Melon 25gm
Cucumber 25gm
Crab sticks 2no
Desheled Prawn 1no
Wakame seaweed 1 tsp
For sauce
Stock 200ml
Soy sauce 30ml
Rice vinegar 30ml
Sesame oil 5ml
Breakfast sugar 40gm
Sesame seed 5gm
Japanese mustard paste 2gm
Method:
1. Prepare Ingredients: Soak wakame, slice cucumber and melon, shred crab stick, blanch prawn and marinate, chill blanched ramen.
2. Make Sauce: Heat stock with soy sauce and sugar until dissolved. Cool, add rice vinegar and sesame oil. Chill in the freezer.
3. Chill Plate: Place the noodle plate in the freezer for 15 minutes.
4. Assemble Noodles: Drain water from chilled noodles onto the plate.
5. Add Toppings: Arrange cucumber, melon, crab stick, and prawns on noodles.
6. Serve: Pour chilled sauce over toppings, garnish with sesame seeds, and serve with Japanese mustard paste.
2. Rosie Rosie
(Recipe by Nishant K Gaurav, Lead Mixologist for Guppy)
Ingredients:
Whiskey 45ml
Aperol 10ml
Apple Soju 30ml
Lemon Juice 4-5 drops
Rose Cordial. 45ml
Method:
1. Take a Tall fancy glass and keep it for chilling
2. Decorate glass with dehydrated rose petals
3. Use a cocktail mixer, and add all the ingredients together
4. Stir well with ice cubes (6-7 gentle stir)
5. Pour into the glass over block clear ice (recommended)
6. Garnish with rose petals
3. Pom Pom Lime
(Recipe by Nishant K Gaurav, Lead Mixologist for Guppy)
Ingredients:
Gin 45ml
Mastiha 15ml
Pomegranate Cordial 30ml
Mint Leaf 4-5 leaves
Lemon Juice 10 ml
Stillabunt 3-4 drops
Method:
1. Take a coupe glass and keep it for chilling
2. Add all ingredients to a cocktail shaker
3. Shake well with cube ice and stain into another shaker for a dry shake
4. Do the hard, dry shake to get a creamy consistency
5. Strain with a fine strainer into chilled glass
6. Garnish with print rice paper and mint leaf
