Monday, May 27, 2024
From cold ramen and floral cocktails: 3 must-try refreshing Japanese recipes to beat the summer heat

ByAkanksha Agnihotri, New Delhi
May 27, 2024 03:47 PM IST

As the summer heat rises, finding refreshing and light dishes becomes essential. Check out these Japanese recipes that are perfect for rejuvenating your palate.

Summer season is in full swing in India and the scorching heat and humidity can be miserable, affecting your skin, health and even your appetite. In Japan, you'll find staples like cold noodles and refreshing drinks that are easy to eat even if you don't have an appetite because of the summer heat. The temperature in cities like Delhi, Rajasthan, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh is fairly high, and the number of days when it reaches 45°C is increasing every year. This article will introduce you to delicious Japanese foods that are easy to eat even when the summer heat doesn't make you feel hungry. So put on your chef's hat and get ready to immerse yourself in delicious Japanese cuisine. (Also read: Summer's sweet delight: 5 refreshing watermelon recipes to keep you cool and hydrated )

Dive into these three delicious Japanese recipes to help you beat the heat and enjoy the season to the fullest.
Dive into these three delicious Japanese recipes to help you beat the heat and enjoy the season to the fullest.

Refreshing Japanese Summer Recipes

1. Hiyashi Chukka

(Recipe by Chef Saurabh Sharan, Head Chef at Guppy)

Hiyashi Chukka recipe
Hiyashi Chukka recipe(Chef Saurabh Sharan)

Ingredients:

Ramen Noodle Blanched 100gm

Honey Dew Melon 25gm

Cucumber 25gm

Crab sticks 2no

Desheled Prawn 1no

Wakame seaweed 1 tsp

For sauce

Stock 200ml

Soy sauce 30ml

Rice vinegar 30ml

Sesame oil 5ml

Breakfast sugar 40gm

Sesame seed 5gm

Japanese mustard paste 2gm

Method:

1. Prepare Ingredients: Soak wakame, slice cucumber and melon, shred crab stick, blanch prawn and marinate, chill blanched ramen.

2. Make Sauce: Heat stock with soy sauce and sugar until dissolved. Cool, add rice vinegar and sesame oil. Chill in the freezer.

3. Chill Plate: Place the noodle plate in the freezer for 15 minutes.

4. Assemble Noodles: Drain water from chilled noodles onto the plate.

5. Add Toppings: Arrange cucumber, melon, crab stick, and prawns on noodles.

6. Serve: Pour chilled sauce over toppings, garnish with sesame seeds, and serve with Japanese mustard paste.

2. Rosie Rosie

(Recipe by Nishant K Gaurav, Lead Mixologist for Guppy)

Rosie Rosie drink recipe
Rosie Rosie drink recipe(Nishant K Gaurav)

Ingredients:

Whiskey 45ml

Aperol 10ml

Apple Soju 30ml

Lemon Juice 4-5 drops

Rose Cordial. 45ml

Method:

1. Take a Tall fancy glass and keep it for chilling

2. Decorate glass with dehydrated rose petals

3. Use a cocktail mixer, and add all the ingredients together

4. Stir well with ice cubes (6-7 gentle stir)

5. Pour into the glass over block clear ice (recommended)

6. Garnish with rose petals

3. Pom Pom Lime

(Recipe by Nishant K Gaurav, Lead Mixologist for Guppy)

Pom Pom Lime recipe
Pom Pom Lime recipe(Pinterest)

Ingredients:

Gin 45ml

Mastiha 15ml

Pomegranate Cordial 30ml

Mint Leaf 4-5 leaves

Lemon Juice 10 ml

Stillabunt 3-4 drops

Method:

1. Take a coupe glass and keep it for chilling

2. Add all ingredients to a cocktail shaker

3. Shake well with cube ice and stain into another shaker for a dry shake

4. Do the hard, dry shake to get a creamy consistency

5. Strain with a fine strainer into chilled glass

6. Garnish with print rice paper and mint leaf

News / Lifestyle / Recipes / From cold ramen and floral cocktails: 3 must-try refreshing Japanese recipes to beat the summer heat
