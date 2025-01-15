Are chips and ice cream your child's favourite treats? Study says they could cause buck teeth

Children are often treated to ultra-processed foods(UFP) like chips or beverages like packaged fruit juices. These processed foods may seem tasty to children, but the lurking health dangers are widely known as well. Ultra-processed foods are high in calories, sugar, and salt which lead to well-known health risks like obesity, diabetes, heart disease, and cancer. But did you know these foods also pose a threat to children's dental health? A study published revealed how ultra-processed foods affect the development of jaws in children. Children's go-to snacks like chips pose dental health risks. (Shutterstock)

Ultra-processed foods involve no chewing

Ultra-processed foods like chips and ice cream are very common with children, and might even be their favourite foods. But this innocuous preference has several health risks, including dental development. This leads to dental deformities in the jaw structure of children. The researchers, after examining children aged 3 to 5, found that diets high in ultra-processed foods make the children’s jaw size very small. The softer ready-made ultra-processed foods require less chewing as per the study.

Consequence of no chewing

Buck teeth are one of the dental problems that arise from the UFP diet. This dental misalignment issue is where the upper front teeth stick out unusually. (Shutterstock)

The ultra-processed foods require very little chewing, unlike other diets packed with vegetables and proteins. The jaw muscles are not used properly, and since they are left unstimulated. This, in turn, results in misaligned teeth and other dental issues like buck teeth. When one chews, it engages the facial bones and muscles and aligns the rows of teeth. This is not the case for ready-made food and the dental bone structure remains underdeveloped. Buck teeth, one of the problems, is a case of misaligned rows of teeth.

Dr Laura Marques Martinez, co-author of the study in an interview with The Telegraph said, “Chewing solid, fibrous foods like fruits, vegetables, or natural proteins is essential for healthy jaw development. These foods help prevent malocclusion, or misalignment of teeth, and promote proper formation of dental arches. In contrast, soft, hyper-palatable UPFs fail to adequately engage the jaw muscles, leading to underdeveloped bone structures.”

The researchers further highlighted that with the advent of ready-made processed food, the consumption pattern shifted from the traditional ‘hunter-gatherer diet' to processed, ready-made food. Typically the hunter-gatherer diet was rich in meat, grains, and vegetables, requiring more chewing time.

