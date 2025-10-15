US singer shares 'hot tips' she swears by to look amazing at 48: 'I eat pumpkin seeds every single day'

Musician Catherine Pierce, aka Cat Pierce, is known for being a member of the American pop-rock duo The Pierces. On October 10, she shared details of her anti-ageing routine in an Instagram post. Her secrets include a nutrient-rich diet, consistent skincare routine, mental wellness practices, and mindful cosmetic choices. Also read | Herbal beauty expert Shahnaz Husain shares top 7 anti ageing face masks for younger looking skin: Banana, lemon, matcha Cat Pierce says taking care of your mental health is an important part of her anti-aging routine. (Instagram iamcatdog)

Cat wrote in her caption, “Love me some hot tips! If you have anything to add…by all means, leave it in the comments!” In the video she posted, the 48-year-old content creator shared holistic wellness and beauty tips, including dietary recommendations such as daily consumption of nuts, seeds, and prunes and the habit of dousing food in olive oil. Cat also detailed her skincare regimen, which includes using acid toners, layering mists and oils, and performing hair oil treatments.

Cat's diet secrets for radiant skin

She said: “Hi, I'm Cat Pierce. I'm 48 years old and here are some rapid-fire tips and tricks on how to stay looking and feeling amazing. I eat pumpkin seeds every single day. They're great for your skin, your hair, your hormones, and they're delicious. Walnuts again. Amazing for hair, skin, and your brain. It's a no-brainer. I eat prunes every morning. Love them. Delicious. Keeps everything moving. Hydration, hydration, hydration. Two or three of these every day. Adding in these electrolytes lately makes it taste delicious. Douse everything you eat in olive oil. It's good for your heart. It keeps your skin plump.”

Cat shares her skincare routine

Cat further advocated for mental wellness techniques, advising people to practice positive self-talk and perform body scans to release tension. Cat said, “Acid toners are a game changer… you got a mist and oil. Spritz for hydration. Lock it in with the oil. My skin has never been better. I start doing hair oil treatments using my face oil on the end. I put it on, leave it on for a few hours, double wash, boom. Do body scans, find the tension in your body and your face and work it out (using facial tools). Just releases the muscles. It prevents hard lines from appearing, and it feels good.”

Cat Pierce, 48, shares her anti-ageing secrets. (Made using Gemini AI)

Cat's advice on mental and emotional wellbeing

Finally, Cat offered advice on cosmetic enhancements, favouring minimal Botox use and stressing the importance of constant lip balm application to maintain fullness.

“You know how they tell you to talk to your plants and then suddenly they thrive? It's the same thing with your body. Instead of saying, 'Oh, I look old. I look tired. I'm losing my beauty.' No, you say, ‘Oh, I need some extra nourishment. Extra love. I need a nap’. Love yourself. Speak kindly to yourself. This is going to transform the way you look, the way you feel. So, be nice. Audio books. They're in my ears all the time. When I'm cleaning, when I'm walking, I'm learning. I'm growing. If you're going to get Botox, make it minimal. I think the women who overdo that, while they might look smoother, they don't look youthful. They don't look vibrant. They don't look alive. You've got to balm up. I've always had full lips. And I think the reason I've retained most of my fullness at this age is that my lips are always, always coated with a thick layer of all-natural balm,” she concluded.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.