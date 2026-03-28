Nutritionist explains basics of seed cycling to support women's hormones, menstrual health: ‘From day 1 to 15…’

Deepsikha Jain, a nutritionist with a Master’s degree in Global Public Health Nutrition from the UK and a certified national diabetes educator, is breaking down the fundamentals of seed cycling – a practice that involves consuming specific seeds in sync with different phases of the menstrual cycle to support hormonal balance. In an Instagram video shared on March 26, she explains how aligning your diet with your cycle can help regulate hormonal fluctuations, promote better energy levels, and support overall reproductive health.

This is where seed cycling comes in – a simple, food-based approach that uses nutrient-dense seeds as functional superfoods to align with different phases of the menstrual cycle, potentially helping regulate hormones and support overall wellbeing.

Menstrual health is closely tied to the natural hormonal fluctuations a woman’s body goes through each month. From oestrogen rising in the first half of the cycle to progesterone taking the lead in the second, these shifts can influence everything from energy levels to mood and overall reproductive health. While these changes are completely normal, supporting your body through the right nutrition can help maintain better hormonal balance.

Follicular phase For the first 15 days of your menstrual cycle, Deepsikha recommends adding a mix of pumpkin seeds and flaxseeds to your daily routine, about one to two tablespoons in total. She explains that these seeds are rich in phytoestrogens and magnesium, nutrients that help support oestrogen production during the follicular phase. This, in turn, can contribute to improved hormonal balance and more stable energy levels throughout the first half of your cycle.

The nutritionist notes, “So from day one to day 15, you will combine one to two tablespoons of pumpkin seed with flax seeds. They are both rich in phytoestrogen and magnesium. These two nutrients are very important to promote better oestrogen levels in your follicular phase, hence giving you much better energy levels and supporting your hormones.”

Luteal phase In the second half of the cycle, Deepsikha advises switching to sesame and sunflower seeds to better support the body’s shifting hormonal needs. She recommends consuming a blend of one tablespoon of sesame powder with sunflower seeds from day 15 to day 28.

According to her, these seeds are rich in nutrients like vitamin E, which plays a key role in supporting progesterone levels and strengthening the uterine lining. This not only helps the body transition smoothly into the next menstrual phase but also prepares it for a potential pregnancy.

The nutritionist explains, “From day 15 to day 28, until you get your period, you will combine one tablespoon of sesame powder with sunflower seed. These two can help support progesterone levels. They have vitamin E that can help strengthen your uterine lining, prepare your body for the next menstrual cycle or even pregnancy.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.