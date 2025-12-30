High BP is not the only culprit: A cardiologist lists the hidden causes and risk factors of blocked arteries

We often associate heart problems with sudden chest pain or medical emergencies, but the real trouble usually begins much earlier. Blocked arteries do not form overnight. They develop over the years due to a mix of lifestyle habits, underlying health conditions and daily choices we may not think much about. Arteries are meant to be smooth and flexible, allowing blood to flow easily to the heart, brain and other vital organs. When they become narrow or stiff, blood flow reduces, increasing the risk of heart attack and stroke. Understand the causes and risk factors of blocked arteries, says Dr Sukriti Bhalla, Senior Consultant & Unit Head, Cardiology at Aakash Healthcare. Blocked arteries develop silently over time, often without warning signs.(Adobe Stock)

What causes blocked arteries?

Blocked arteries mainly develop due to a condition called atherosclerosis. According to the British Heart Foundation, this happens when cholesterol, fatty substances, calcium, and cellular waste start depositing along the inner lining of the arteries. This damage triggers inflammation, which attracts cholesterol and other substances, leading to plaque formation.

Plaque is made up of bad cholesterol (LDL), fat, calcium, and cellular waste. Over time, it hardens and narrows the artery, reducing blood flow to vital organs like the heart and brain. In severe cases, the plaque can rupture and form a blood clot, suddenly blocking blood flow and causing a heart attack or stroke.

Dr Bhalla explains that blocked arteries are rarely caused by a single issue. "It is usually a combination of long-term exposure to unhealthy habits and poorly controlled medical conditions that gradually damage the blood vessels," she says.

Risk factors that increase artery blockage

1. High blood pressure

Constant high pressure damages artery walls, making them more prone to plaque buildup.

2. High cholesterol levels

“Excess LDL cholesterol sticks easily to damaged artery walls, accelerating blockage,” Dr Bhalla tells Health Shots.

3. Diabetes

Persistently high blood sugar increases inflammation and damages blood vessels, speeding up atherosclerosis.

4. Smoking and tobacco use

Smoking introduces toxins that injure the artery lining and lower good cholesterol (HDL).

5. Obesity

Excess body weight worsens cholesterol levels, blood pressure, and insulin resistance.

6. Lack of physical activity

Sedentary habits slow blood circulation and reduce the body's ability to regulate fats and sugar.

7. Poor diet

Diets high in trans fats, refined carbs, and processed foods fuel cholesterol buildup and inflammation. So avoid it.

Most people develop blocked arteries due to a combination of these factors.

Common symptoms of blocked arteries

Blocked arteries do not always cause symptoms early on. When they do appear, they may include chest tightness, breathlessness during mild activity, unusual fatigue, or heart palpitations. In advanced cases, leg swelling, dizziness, or fainting may occur. Some blockages remain completely silent, which is why regular checkups are critical.

How to keep arteries clean and support healthy blood flow?

1. Eat heart-healthy foods: Focus on fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, healthy fats, and omega-3 sources like fish.

2. Cut down on trans fats and packaged foods: These foods raise bad cholesterol and accelerate plaque formation.

3. Exercise daily: Aim for at least 40–45 minutes of walking, cycling, swimming, yoga, or workouts to boost circulation.

4. Quit smoking: Dr Bhalla stresses that quitting tobacco is one of the most powerful ways to protect artery health.

5. Manage existing conditions: Keep blood pressure, cholesterol, and blood sugar within healthy limits with medical guidance.

6. Reduce stress: Meditation, breathing exercises, and relaxation techniques help reduce heart strain.

7. Get regular cardiac check-ups: Dr Bhalla emphasizes that early screening can detect silent blockages before they become life-threatening.

(Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)