Radhika Madan addresses 27-year age gap with Sarfira co-star Akshay Kumar, talks about their 'intense chemistry'

Radhika Madan has spoken about her strong on-screen chemistry with Akshay Kumar in Sarfira. Despite their huge age gap, the actors' chemistry in the film was appreciated, she said in an interview with India Today. Sarfira, directed by Sudha Kongara, was released on July 12 and also features Paresh Rawal.

‘Everyone mentioned the chemistry’

Sharing her her take on the chatter around her age difference with Akshay (56), Radhika (29), said, “It was there when the film was announced and when the trailer came out. But post the release surprisingly, I read 42 reviews and none of them mentioned about the age gap. All they mentioned was they have cracking chemistry, intense chemistry, and lovely chemistry. Everyone mentioned the chemistry. The same people who were saying that, 'why this’ after watching the trailer. We have focused on the superficial aspect of it in the past and so people think 'dobara inhone bhi yeh hi kiya hain' (they have done this again), it's not that. It's a very different story.”

She added, “Every explanation is beautifully shown in the film. Everything is addressed from the word ‘go’. The age difference is addressed in my opening scene. The reason you don't feel that is because Veer and Rani's [their characters in the film] connection is way deeper. It's not that she's a good-looking younger chick or he is a handsome older guy. They were fighting so hard with people around them to prove their own dream, that when they saw the other person and saw themselves in them, that was the reason for attraction. They felt seen. It was not about how much they earned, or how they looked. She didn't say yes to him, till the time she couldn't respect herself and him.”

More about Sarfira

The film is set against the backdrop of India's booming startup culture and aviation industry. It is the Hindi remake of Soorarai Pottru, which featyred Suriya, and is inspired by events from the life of Air Deccan Founder Captain GR Gopinath. The 2020 original won five National Film Awards, including Best Feature Film and Best Actor.