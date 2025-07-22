Deepika Padukone reveals hilarious way she likes to take advice from husband Ranveer Singh

Actor Deepika Padukone has given fans a glimpse into how she takes advice from her husband-actor Ranveer Singh. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Deepika shared a funny meme post about a husband-and-wife duo. Deepika Padukone got married to Ranveer Singh in 2018.

Deepika Padukone shares funny meme about husband, tags Ranveer Singh

The original post showed a monkey holding a phone to its ears. The words on the video read, "Me phoning my husband to ask his opinion about something I've already decided, but I want him to be involved in the decision in case something goes wrong." Deepika re-shared the post with smiling face emojis. She also tagged Ranveer Singh.

The post joins the list of many memes that Deepika often shares on Instagram. In a previous post, she revealed Ranveer's phone habits with a hilarious picture that featured a pigeon walking erratically in the same place.

Deepika re-shared a fun post.

About Deepika and Ranveer

The couple recently entered a new phase of their lives as parents after welcoming their daughter, Dua, in September last year. "She is the Answer to our Prayers. Our hearts are filled with Love & Gratitude. Deepika & Ranveer," the couple wrote on Instagram.

Deepika's upcoming film

Deepika Padukone recently joined Atlee's upcoming film with Allu Arjun in the lead. Backed by Sun Pictures, the film has been tentatively titled AA22xA6. This marks her first project with Arjun, while it is her second with Atlee.

She previously worked with the director on Jawan, which featured Shah Rukh Khan in the lead. Further details about AA22xA6 are still unknown.

Ranveer next film

Ranveer will be next seen in Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar. The actor's first look was recently unveiled. The film is scheduled to release on December 5. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan and Arjun Rampal.

He was last seen in Singham Again, directed by Rohit Shetty. The film also starred Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff among others.