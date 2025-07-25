Step inside Telugu superstar Mohan Babu's ‘5 acre bungalow’ in Hyderabad: Breathtaking mansion that's opulent yet serene

In a July 20 video on Curly Tales' YouTube channel, Telugu superstar Mohan Babu gave a glimpse into his massive Hyderabad home. The lavish, multi-level bungalow is spread over 'five acres'. Also read | Step inside Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi's ‘dream home’ in Madh Island that is made up of 2 massive bungalows The architecture of Mohan Babu’s home features a grand, cinematic aesthetic with a striking staircase, custom motorbike display, and spacious interiors. (Instagram/ Mohan Babu and YouTube/ Curly Tales)

The veteran actor's residence is palatial — you won't be wrong to think that homes like this are seen only in movies. The design reflects Mohan Babu’s personality — larger-than-life and rooted in Indian culture — while incorporating luxurious elements.

Here's a virtual tour of Mohan Babu's bungalow:

Grand scale and layout

The house spans 5 acres, as per the video shared by Curly Tales, making it an expansive estate with multiple zones, including indoor living spaces, outdoor areas, and landscaped gardens and courtyards. The overall design blends opulence with a dramatic flair, likely inspired by Mohan Babu’s career in cinema.

The actor shared in the video that he was deeply involved in the construction process, ensuring every detail met his standards. He emphasised the importance of cleanliness and said, “Every corner I will check as cleanliness is next to godliness.”

Grand staircase and spacious interiors

The celebrity home opens to a striking staircase with a film-like design. The central, visually impactful feature comes with ornate railings, wide steps, and luxurious materials like marble and polished wood. A standout feature is a custom-made motorbike, displayed prominently in the house. Mohan Babu mentioned a past accident that made him wary of riding, and said the bike serves as a decorative piece, adding a unique and personal touch to the interior.

Apart from massive areas for entertaining, the home also includes a spacious dining space, perfect for traditional banana leaf meals. The home, featuring high ceilings, large windows, and open-plan living spaces, contains beautiful pictures that narrate Mohan Babu’s life story, from his humble beginnings to his success as an actor.

Apart from framed photographs, awards and memorabilia are also displayed in key areas like the living room and hallways, adding a personal and nostalgic touch. The kitchen is well-equipped for preparing elaborate meals and features various appliances and ample workspace. Mohan Babu also has a dedicated fitness area within the house.