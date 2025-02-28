Step inside Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput’s luxurious 58 crore sea-facing Mumbai home that's like an art gallery

Mira and Shahid Kapoor’s Mumbai home is a dreamy mix of art, design, and family warmth. With stunning natural light, handpicked artwork, and cosy yet stylish spaces, their 10,000 sq. ft. duplex is all about blending elegance with everyday living. From Mira’s growing art collection to sculptural lights and travel finds, every corner tells a story. In the latest issue of Architectural Digest, Mira offers a glimpse inside her stunning home. Explore the stunning interiors of Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajout's sea-facing Mumbai apartment. Picture: AD

Inside Mira and Shahid Kapoor’s luxurious home

Their sprawling four-bedroom duplex seamlessly blends spaces for living, working, entertaining, and unwinding. The upper level features a glam room, a cosy guest suite for visiting family, a home theatre and lounge, Shahid’s DJ setup, an open-air gym, a compact pantry, and a dedicated office, allowing work and home life to coexist effortlessly.

Thoughtfully designed to foster both togetherness and personal space, the home reflects the couple’s love for hosting. From cricket screenings and movie nights to impromptu pickleball matches, their space is always brimming with warmth, fresh flowers, and an abundance of good food.

The couple entrusted architect Annkur Khosla, with whom Shahid had previously collaborated, to bring their vision to life. Mira, an avid art collector, carefully curated the home’s artistic elements with guidance from consultant Maya Puri. Her collection includes a Radhakrishnan sculpture, her first art purchase, in the entrance lobby, a colour-changing Yuvaan Bothysathuvar piece in the dining room, and a striking Subodh Kerkar work Shahid loved.

Art, architecture and personal touches

At the heart of the home is a striking geometric black staircase, with rooms and spaces thoughtfully designed around it. The interiors embrace greenery, abundant natural light, clean lines, earthy tones, and rich textures, reflecting Mira’s childhood home in Chattarpur. Designed entirely online over 14 months during the pandemic, the project was meticulously executed with the help of contractor Laxman Mistry. The furniture is a curated mix of global and local pieces, while lighting plays a key role.

The home is filled with personal touches, from coffee table books inherited from Mira’s father to sculptural lighting and thoughtfully chosen tabletop pieces from their European travels. Bathed in golden natural light and always adorned with fresh flowers and delicious food, the space is a true reflection of the couple’s love for design and family life.

According to a 2022 News18 report, Shahid and Mira’s luxurious home, valued at ₹58 crore, is situated in Three Sixty West, a towering skyscraper in Worli. The stunning sea-facing apartment offers breathtaking views of the Bandra-Worli Sea Link, where the couple lives with their two children, Misha and Zain.