Step inside Ramayan actor Dipika Chikhlia's serene Mumbai home with traditional Indian design and decor. Watch

Farah Khan has shared an inside video from actor Dipika Chikhlia's Mumbai home, which is a shining example of traditional Indian design. To add warmth and texture to the space, Dipika used terracotta tiles, brick walls, and natural materials like wood. Also read | Step inside Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi's ‘dream home’ in Madh Island that is made up of 2 massive bungalows Dipika Chikhlia's Mumbai home is beautiful and peaceful. (Instagram/ Dipika Chikhlia)

Dipika loves traditional design and furniture

Filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan was so impressed by Dipika's family home that she said in the recent video posted to her YouTube channel, “This home does not look like it's in Mumbai, and reminds me of Ahmedabad.” To this, Dipika, pointing to the tiles, said, “I think it is more inspired from Kerala.”

The actor is right as there is a certain nostalgic beauty throughout her home that is almost synonymous with Kerala homes. With its use of wooden accents throughout and the integration of heirlooms, Dipika's Mumbai home embodies the ‘less is more’ sensibility associated with Kerala homes.

Dilpika's traditional and rustic home inspired by Indian design and architecture, is a perfect blend of quiet and warmth coupled with understated luxury. Yellow and off-white walls complement the warm brown colour of the wood used on walls and furniture. While most of the wooden furniture pieces have different shades of brown, the airy living room has light grey sofas that look too comfortable for the family and their guests.

Antique furniture adds character to the space

To make her peaceful, sunlight-filled abode even more welcoming, Dipika has incorporated traditional Indian patterns and motifs into her decor through fabrics and rugs, as well as metallic and wooden accents. She has also displayed Indian artwork, sculptures, duties and carvings to add a touch of cultural heritage to her spacious apartment.

The rest of the common areas – adorned with an earthy colour palette, antique wooden furniture and accentuated with vintage pieces and vibrant artwork – have distinctive aesthetic qualities to them, invoking a feeling of familiarity and warmth.