Nita Ambani swaps couture for simple casual look at IPL 2026, Isha and Radhika Merchant rock Mumbai Indians-coded tops

Nita Ambani was spotted arriving at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium to watch the Indian Premier League 2026 clash between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders on March 29. Joining her were members of the Ambani family, including Mukesh Ambani, Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant, and Isha Ambani. Ambani family embraces casual chic at IPL match, ditching glam for comfort. (Instagram) What stood out was their collective style shift, known for their love of opulent couture, the family took a refreshing turn this time, embracing casual-chic looks with easy tops and denim fits. Let’s take a closer look at what they wore and pick some style notes. (Also read: Isha Ambani embraces vintage fashion in floral dress worth more than ₹1 lakh at Swati Piramal’s 70th birthday. See pics ) Nita Ambani rocks simple top and denim look at IPL Nita Ambani, who is often seen in exquisite sarees and statement jewellery, took a refreshing break from her signature glam and showed how to keep it simple yet stylish. This time, she opted for an easy, breezy white cotton top featuring a collared neckline, folded sleeves, and a relaxed silhouette, making it a perfect pick for summer. The top also featured the Mumbai Indians logo on the left side, a subtle nod to the team owned by the Ambani family.

She paired it with light blue, relaxed-fit denim pants, creating a comfortable yet put-together casual look. Her accessories remained minimal, including diamond earrings, a delicate bracelet, and a pair of stylish golden flats. Keeping her makeup soft and natural, she opted for mascara-coated lashes, lightly blushed cheeks, and a nude lipstick. With her luscious tresses left open in a side parting, she rounded off her look with effortless ease. What Radhika Merchant, Isha Ambani wore Choti bahu Radhika Merchant kept her look casual and sporty-chic. She was seen wearing a white cropped T-shirt featuring bold “MI Indians” lettering on the front, giving a clear nod to the Mumbai Indians. The tee came with contrast blue detailing along the neckline and sleeves, adding a subtle pop to the otherwise minimal piece.

She paired it with high-waisted, light-wash denim jeans in a relaxed fit, keeping the overall vibe easy and comfortable. The slightly flared hem added a hint of retro touch to the look. Keeping accessories minimal, she opted for a smart watch and small earrings. Her hair was styled in neat braids with a middle parting, complementing the laid-back aesthetic. With little to no makeup and a natural finish, Radhika rounded off her look with ease, proving that casual dressing can still look put-together and stylish.