Nita Ambani swaps couture for simple casual look at IPL 2026, Isha and Radhika Merchant rock Mumbai Indians-coded tops
At IPL 2026, Nita Ambani, along with Isha Ambani and Radhika Merchant, embraced a rare casual moment, swapping opulent couture for relaxed, denim-driven style.
Nita Ambani was spotted arriving at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium to watch the Indian Premier League 2026 clash between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders on March 29. Joining her were members of the Ambani family, including Mukesh Ambani, Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant, and Isha Ambani.
What stood out was their collective style shift, known for their love of opulent couture, the family took a refreshing turn this time, embracing casual-chic looks with easy tops and denim fits. Let’s take a closer look at what they wore and pick some style notes. (Also read: Isha Ambani embraces vintage fashion in floral dress worth more than ₹1 lakh at Swati Piramal’s 70th birthday. See pics )
Nita Ambani rocks simple top and denim look at IPL
Nita Ambani, who is often seen in exquisite sarees and statement jewellery, took a refreshing break from her signature glam and showed how to keep it simple yet stylish. This time, she opted for an easy, breezy white cotton top featuring a collared neckline, folded sleeves, and a relaxed silhouette, making it a perfect pick for summer. The top also featured the Mumbai Indians logo on the left side, a subtle nod to the team owned by the Ambani family.
She paired it with light blue, relaxed-fit denim pants, creating a comfortable yet put-together casual look. Her accessories remained minimal, including diamond earrings, a delicate bracelet, and a pair of stylish golden flats.
Keeping her makeup soft and natural, she opted for mascara-coated lashes, lightly blushed cheeks, and a nude lipstick. With her luscious tresses left open in a side parting, she rounded off her look with effortless ease.
What Radhika Merchant, Isha Ambani wore
Choti bahu Radhika Merchant kept her look casual and sporty-chic. She was seen wearing a white cropped T-shirt featuring bold “MI Indians” lettering on the front, giving a clear nod to the Mumbai Indians. The tee came with contrast blue detailing along the neckline and sleeves, adding a subtle pop to the otherwise minimal piece.
She paired it with high-waisted, light-wash denim jeans in a relaxed fit, keeping the overall vibe easy and comfortable. The slightly flared hem added a hint of retro touch to the look.
Keeping accessories minimal, she opted for a smart watch and small earrings. Her hair was styled in neat braids with a middle parting, complementing the laid-back aesthetic. With little to no makeup and a natural finish, Radhika rounded off her look with ease, proving that casual dressing can still look put-together and stylish.
Isha Ambani kept her look simple in a Mumbai Indians blue jersey, embracing a relaxed match-day vibe. She styled it with mom-fit blue jeans and a pair of white sneakers, keeping the outfit easy and comfortable. Opting for a no-makeup look, she let her natural glow take centre stage, while her hair was tied back in a simple ponytail, neatly finishing off her understated, casual appearance.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAkanksha Agnihotri
Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas.Read More
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