Isha Ambani embraces vintage fashion in floral dress worth more than ₹1 lakh at Swati Piramal’s 70th birthday. See pics
At Swati Piramal’s milestone birthday, Isha Ambani embraced a softer aesthetic in a floral dress that blended vintage charm with modern elegance.
Isha Ambani made a striking style statement at her mother-in-law, Swati Piramal’s 70th birthday celebration. For the special evening, she stepped away from her signature couture-heavy wardrobe and embraced a refreshing floral ensemble, proving that her fashion game is just as strong when it comes to chic, easy silhouettes.
With understated glamour and refined detailing, Isha once again showcased her versatility, reminding us that she can switch from opulent couture to modern-day elegance with ease. Let’s decode her outfit and take a closer look at how much it costs. (Also read: Isha Ambani stuns in coral-toned ensemble paired with elegant diamond earrings alongside Queen Rania of Jordan at NMACC )
What Isha Ambani wore
For the celebration, Isha chose a romantic, vintage-inspired ensemble that perfectly reflected understated luxury. She wore a black floral midi dress crafted in luxe silk crepe de chine that draped beautifully over the frame. The dress featured delicate white floral motifs scattered across the silhouette, giving it a soft, feminine appeal.
What truly elevated the outfit were the intricate details, ruffled accents tracing the shoulders and bodice added a hint of old-world charm, while the bow detail at the neckline brought in a playful finish. The flowy midi length enhanced the elegance of the ensemble, striking the perfect balance between relaxed and refined.
How much her outfit cost
If you loved Isha Ambani’s outfit and are wondering about its price, we’ve got you covered. Her dress is from the shelves of Alessandra Rich and comes with a price tag of $1,647, which is approximately ₹1.37 lakh.
In terms of accessories, Isha kept it minimal, styling her look with a pair of diamond drop earrings and a delicate bracelet adorning her wrist.
Her makeup was kept subtle and polished, featuring nude eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes, softly blushed cheeks, contoured cheekbones, and a nude lipstick. She completed the look by leaving her luscious tresses open in a middle parting, styled in soft curls, adding a touch of glamour to the overall ensemble.
About Isha Ambani
Isha Ambani is the eldest daughter of industrialist Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani. She has two brothers, Akash Ambani and Anant Ambani. In December 2018, she tied the knot with Anand Piramal, son of billionaire Ajay Piramal. Their pre-wedding celebrations grabbed global attention, featuring a special performance by Beyoncé and an elite guest list that included Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Nick Jonas, Hillary Clinton, among others. Four years later, in November 2022, Isha embraced motherhood as she welcomed twins, Krishna and Aadiya.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAkanksha Agnihotri
Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas.Read More
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