Isha Ambani embraces vintage fashion in floral dress worth more than ₹1 lakh at Swati Piramal’s 70th birthday. See pics

Isha Ambani made a striking style statement at her mother-in-law, Swati Piramal’s 70th birthday celebration. For the special evening, she stepped away from her signature couture-heavy wardrobe and embraced a refreshing floral ensemble, proving that her fashion game is just as strong when it comes to chic, easy silhouettes. Isha Ambani stuns in floral midi dress at Swati Piramal’s 70th birthday. (Instagram/@perfumenikita)

With understated glamour and refined detailing, Isha once again showcased her versatility, reminding us that she can switch from opulent couture to modern-day elegance with ease. Let’s decode her outfit and take a closer look at how much it costs. (Also read: Isha Ambani stuns in coral-toned ensemble paired with elegant diamond earrings alongside Queen Rania of Jordan at NMACC )

What Isha Ambani wore For the celebration, Isha chose a romantic, vintage-inspired ensemble that perfectly reflected understated luxury. She wore a black floral midi dress crafted in luxe silk crepe de chine that draped beautifully over the frame. The dress featured delicate white floral motifs scattered across the silhouette, giving it a soft, feminine appeal.

What truly elevated the outfit were the intricate details, ruffled accents tracing the shoulders and bodice added a hint of old-world charm, while the bow detail at the neckline brought in a playful finish. The flowy midi length enhanced the elegance of the ensemble, striking the perfect balance between relaxed and refined.