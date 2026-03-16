Isha Ambani wows in gothic corset look at Oscar after-party, swaps her usual romantic style for edgy skirt outfit

Isha Ambani 's look at the Vanity Fair Oscar after-party checks the box of high-couture glam effortlessly. This stood in contrast to her Oscars red carpet appearance in a vintage Valentino gown featuring delicate spring floral embroidery running from the bust to the hem. For the after-party, however, she amped up the glam quotient, stepping away from a delicate, feminine style and embracing a generous dose of an edgier, feminine aesthetic. She was accompanied by her husband, Anand Piramal, in both events. Let's take a closer look at her after-party ensembles.

Oscars 2026 was a gilded affair for both cinephiles and style aficionados. The red carpet was a buzz-filled sartorial spectacle, serving high-end couture moments for the much-anticipated 98th Academy Awards. But it is not just the main event that draws attention. The Vanity Fair Oscar Party, the famous after-party, also garners similar buzz, with fashion enthusiasts noting the celebrity styles.

Isha wore a custom Dilara Findikoglu outfit that exuded a gothic style, marking a detour from her romantic, spring-inspired red carpet gown. The look was slightly more structured, featuring a corset-style bodice that created a defined shape and flared subtly at the waist. The hemline fell at the mid-calf, finished with delicate black tulle detailing.



The black accents across the bodice amplified the gothic aesthetic, while the structured silhouette made the outfit high-fashion appropriate for a high-end event. The makeup was relatively simple, highlighting her natural features with defined brows, bronze eyeshadow, mascara, and nude lipstick.

For accessories, she opted for black pumps and drop earrings. Her hairstyle completed the look, with glossy hair worn down in soft waves, coordinating with the dramatic edge of the outfit.



