Isha Ambani wows in gothic corset look at Oscar after-party, swaps her usual romantic style for edgy skirt outfit
Isha Ambani attended the Oscar after-party in a head-turning gothic style look with blue tulle detailing, structured silhouette, and chic hemline.
Oscars 2026 was a gilded affair for both cinephiles and style aficionados. The red carpet was a buzz-filled sartorial spectacle, serving high-end couture moments for the much-anticipated 98th Academy Awards. But it is not just the main event that draws attention. The Vanity Fair Oscar Party, the famous after-party, also garners similar buzz, with fashion enthusiasts noting the celebrity styles.
ALSO READ: Isha Ambani turns heads in Valentino gown and Cinderella-style blingy choker at Oscars 2026: See pics
Isha Ambani's look at the Vanity Fair Oscar after-party checks the box of high-couture glam effortlessly. This stood in contrast to her Oscars red carpet appearance in a vintage Valentino gown featuring delicate spring floral embroidery running from the bust to the hem. For the after-party, however, she amped up the glam quotient, stepping away from a delicate, feminine style and embracing a generous dose of an edgier, feminine aesthetic. She was accompanied by her husband, Anand Piramal, in both events. Let's take a closer look at her after-party ensembles.
After-party look
Isha wore a custom Dilara Findikoglu outfit that exuded a gothic style, marking a detour from her romantic, spring-inspired red carpet gown. The look was slightly more structured, featuring a corset-style bodice that created a defined shape and flared subtly at the waist. The hemline fell at the mid-calf, finished with delicate black tulle detailing.
The black accents across the bodice amplified the gothic aesthetic, while the structured silhouette made the outfit high-fashion appropriate for a high-end event. The makeup was relatively simple, highlighting her natural features with defined brows, bronze eyeshadow, mascara, and nude lipstick.
For accessories, she opted for black pumps and drop earrings. Her hairstyle completed the look, with glossy hair worn down in soft waves, coordinating with the dramatic edge of the outfit.
More about Oscars 2026
The 98th Academy Awards ceremony took place on March 15 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. One Battle After Another won the Best Picture award, while Jessi Buckley took home Best Actress for Hamnet, becoming the first Irish actor to win in the category. Micheal B. Jordan won the Best Actor for Sinners. Like its Best Picture win, One Battle After Another also secured the Best Director award for Paul Thomas Anderson.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAdrija Dey
Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously.Read More
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