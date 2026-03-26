Alia Bhatt keeps it simple and pretty in a silk embroidered suit, no-makeup look for outing in Mumbai. Watch

Alia Bhatt picked a mauve pink silk salwar suit set for the outing. It comes with a kurta featuring a round neckline, full-length sleeves with a slit on the cuffs, a drop shoulder design, and slits on the sides. The breezy, relaxed silhouette of the kurta makes it a perfect pick for summer, helping you beat the heat without compromising on style.

On March 25, Alia was clicked by the paparazzi during an outing in Mumbai. Known for championing the ‘less is more’ aesthetic , the actor wore a simple mauve-pink suit for the outing. Let's decode her look.

From vintage couture pieces to designer outfits that uplift Indian craftsmanship and head-turning red carpet moments in Gucci outfits, Alia Bhatt's sartorial prowess needs no introduction. However, the actor's best fashion moments are not limited to designer ensembles; she also garners praise from fashion enthusiasts for her easily imitable off-duty looks.

Meanwhile, the floral embroidery on the kurta, done in varying shades of yellow, green, red, and mustard, adds a spring touch to the ensemble. Alia paired it well with a pair of matching mauve-pink silk pants in a straight-leg fit. Lastly, a silk dupatta in the same shade rounded off the attire. It came beautified with white lace trimming and delicate floral embroidery.

The accessories For the styling, Alia opted for simple additions. She wore accessories like dainty oxidised silver jhumkis, a statement gold ring, black-tined vintage Gucci sunglasses, and heels to not overpower the look and let the ensemble shine on its own.

Meanwhile, for her hair, she chose to tie the locks in a ponytail, styled with a centre parting and slicked back neatly for a clean look. As for the glam, she opted for a no-makeup makeup look featuring a dainty red bindi, glossy mauve lip shade, rouge-tinted cheeks, and feathered brows.

About Alia Bhatt Alia Bhatt is an award-winning actor who tied the knot with Ranbir Kapoor in April 2022 after dating for a few years. The couple welcomed their daughter, Raha, in November 2022.

On the work front, Alia will be seen together in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming film, Love and War, which also stars her husband, Ranbir Kapoor, and Vicky Kaushal. Alia will also be seen in the upcoming spy thriller Alpha.

Meanwhile, Alia recently celebrated her 33rd birthday on March 15. The actor had jetted off to Hong Kong with husband Ranbir Kapoor and their daughter Raha for a quiet getaway.