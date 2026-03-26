Kangana Ranaut dazzles in elegant south Indian-style lehenga choli set, shares pics with Hema Malini and Sharmila Tagore
Kangana Ranaut’s ensemble for a Delhi event was a sophisticated fusion of north and south Indian aesthetics, featuring a traditional silk lehenga choli.
Actor and BJP leader Kangana Ranaut turned heads on the red carpet of the inaugural International Film Festival of Delhi 2026, held on March 25. While the event celebrated cinematic excellence, it was Kangana’s breathtaking south Indian-style lehenga ensemble that stole the spotlight, blending traditional heritage with contemporary grace. Also read | Ethnic fashion tips: 7 lehenga choli styling ideas for Indian brides
On March 25, makeup artist Meera Sakhrani, who has worked with everyone from Radhika Merchant to Ananya Panday, took to Instagram to share a video of Kangana Ranaut's new look from the Delhi event. Kangana, who recently turned 40, opted for a traditional outfit that paid homage to south Indian craftsmanship.
All about Kangana Ranaut's look
Her look leaned heavily into the pattu pawadai (silk skirt and blouse) aesthetic. The ensemble appeared to be crafted from heavy Kanjeevaram silk, known for its metallic lustre and structured drape. It featured a vibrant lehenga choli set in rich silk fabrics and traditional motifs. The yellow lehenga skirt boasted a heavy orange-and-gold border, a hallmark of temple-inspired south Indian attire, while the purple blouse complemented the regal look.
Sculpted by celebrity makeup artist Meera Sakhrani, Kangana’s beauty look was a perfect balance of sober and sharp – a radiant base, a well-defined black eyeliner, and a soft nude lip that allowed her natural features to shine. Staying true to the theme, Kangana's hair was styled in a classic, sleek bun accented by bright flowers. She wore traditional gold jewellery – heavy earrings and bangles – for a touch of Bollywood glamour. A small, perfectly placed red bindi anchored the look.
A star-studded evening
Kangana took to Instagram to share a series of heartwarming photographs from the event – a particular highlight was her posing alongside veteran actors Hema Malini and Sharmila Tagore. The festival, organised by the DTTDC in association with the government of Delhi, saw Kangana join Hema, Sharmila and other dignitaries together for the ceremonial lighting of the lamp.
"Delighted to be in the gracious presence of hon’ble CM Smt. Rekha Gupta ji and hon’ble minister Shri Kapil Mishra ji," Kangana wrote in her caption, adding, "Commendable efforts by the Delhi government in creating a vibrant platform that celebrates cinema, culture, and creative excellence."
A comment on her post read, "All the beauties in one frame." Someone also commented, "So beautiful." Others left comments like 'pretty woman' and 'you look so pretty'. Someone also said, "Proud of you Kangana."
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSanya Panwar
With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world.Read More
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