Quote of the day by Kangana Ranaut: ‘We need to encourage our women for being who they are as opposed to trying to box…’

March 23 marks the 39th birthday of Kangana Ranaut – Bollywood’s resident baddie, a National Award-winning actor known for her fiercely individualistic roles, and now a Lok Sabha MP who continues to command attention both on and off screen. Over the years, Kangana has built a reputation for speaking her mind, often challenging industry norms and societal expectations. One such moment came during a January 2016 interview with NDTV, where she weighed in on how women are perceived and categorised, especially in the film industry – a conversation that still resonates today. Kangana Ranaut at the Parliament premises during the February 2026 Budget Session, in New Delhi. (ANI)

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What she said In the interview, Kangana addressed the tendency to stereotype women into neat, limiting categories – something she has often resisted in both her career and public persona.

She said: “We need to encourage our women for being who they are as opposed to trying to box them and fit them – this one is attractive, this one is ‘behenji’ types, this one is intellectual and this one is a baddie – a badass who has boyfriends and wears clothes like this.”

Her words cut through the surface-level labels that are so often attached to women, especially in Bollywood, where image can become identity. By calling out these reductive classifications, Kangana highlighted how women are frequently forced into predefined roles that fail to capture their full complexity.