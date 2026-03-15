Quote of the day by Yo Yo Honey Singh: ‘An artist’s life isn’t his alone. He becomes an artist for the people’
Honey Singh's powerful words highlight the strong influence an artist has over their fans, and the way viewership shapes the artist.
March 15 marks the birthday of Yo Yo Honey Singh, one of the most influential and controversial figures in Indian pop and hip-hop. Known for chartbusters such as “Angreji Beat,” “High Heels,” “Dope Shope” and “Blue Eyes,” Honey Singh helped bring Punjabi hip-hop into the mainstream during the early 2010s. His larger-than-life persona, club anthems and collaborations with Bollywood made him a household name, even as his career saw dramatic highs and lows.
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Today’s quote of the day is: “An artist’s life isn’t his alone. He becomes an artist for the people.” The quote comes from Yo Yo Honey Singh UNFILTERED, shared on YouTube by Netflix India on December 26, 2024. In the candid conversation, Honey Singh sits down with comedians Tanmay Bhatt, Rohan Joshi and Aaditya Kulshreshth after the release of his documentary Yo Yo Honey Singh: Famous.
Reflecting on his mental health struggles, substance abuse, career hiatus and return to music, he says: “An artist’s life isn’t his alone. He becomes an artist for the people.” When asked how he manages to speak openly about his personal struggles, Honey Singh explained that artists owe honesty to their audience. He said, “I believe an artist’s life is not their own; they exist because of the people, so they should treat fans like family and not hide things. For the last two years, even if no one asked, I mentioned my illness in every interview because I know many people with this problem who are afraid to speak up.”
What the quote means
At its core, Honey Singh’s statement speaks about the deep relationship between artists and their audiences. Once a person becomes a public figure, their life often transcends personal boundaries and becomes intertwined with the experiences, emotions and expectations of millions of fans. Music, films, poetry or art rarely exist in isolation – they gain meaning because people connect with them.
The rapper’s own journey illustrates this idea. At the peak of his fame, he dominated charts, clubs and Bollywood soundtracks. But his sudden disappearance from the spotlight sparked rumours and speculation. Later, he revealed that he had been battling severe mental health issues and substance abuse, which led to a long hiatus from the industry. By openly discussing these struggles in interviews and in his documentary, he attempted to break the silence that often surrounds mental health – especially among men in industries that celebrate toughness and bravado.
His quote also reflects the responsibility artists carry. Their voices reach millions, shaping trends, conversations and sometimes even social attitudes. When artists use their platform to speak honestly about vulnerability, addiction, or mental illness, they can normalise conversations that society often avoids. Singh’s decision to repeatedly mention his illness in interviews – even when no one asked – was his way of turning personal pain into a message that might help others.
Why the quote is relevant today
Honey Singh’s words resonate strongly in today’s world of social media and celebrity culture. Artists today are more visible than ever, but they are also under intense pressure to project perfection. Fans often see only curated success, while struggles remain hidden behind the scenes.
By acknowledging that an artist “exists because of the people,” the Punjabi hip-hop artist is also suggesting that honesty is part of that relationship. When public figures speak openly about mental health, addiction, or setbacks, it creates space for fans to confront their own struggles without shame.
In an era where influence travels faster than ever, artists are not just entertainers – they are cultural voices. Honey Singh’s quote reminds us that fame is not only about applause and admiration. It also carries a responsibility to connect with people truthfully, even when the story is uncomfortable. And sometimes, the most powerful art doesn’t come from perfection, but from the courage to reveal the human being behind the fame.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOREshana Saha
Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics.Read More