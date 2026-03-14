Quote of the day by Aamir Khan: ‘The ability to forgive is one of the strongest quality a person can have’

“Maaf karna bohot badi cheez hoti hai jab aap dil se kisi ko maaf karte ho jisne aapko dukh pahuchaya, chot pahuchaya, nuksaan pahuchaya hai, lekin aap dil se usko maaf karte ho to aap apne aap ko bhi aazad kar dete ho aur uss bande ko bhi aazad kar dete ho, ki mere dil mey kuch nahi hai tere liye tu khush reh. [Forgiving is a very big thing. When you forgive someone from the heart who has caused you sorrow, caused you hurt, caused you loss, but you forgive them from your heart, then you set yourself free as well and you set that person free as well, that in my heart there is nothing for you — you stay happy] The ability to forgive is one of the strongest qualities, I feel, a person can have.”

Besides his on-screen charisma, even off-screen, his profound views on life are thought-provoking, leaving a lasting mark on his fans. Let's take a look at one of his introspective perspectives from Figuring Out with Raj Shamani, dated May 31, 2025, where he addressed the concept of forgiveness and revealed where it stands among other human qualities, surprisingly crowning it as one of the strongest qualities a person can have.

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan is turning 61 years old on March 14. On this celebratory occasion, as fans and well-wishers look at his filmography and versatile roles he played over the years: from sarcastic but smart Rancho in 3 idiots, carefree, fun-loving Akash in Dil Chahta Hai, strict disciplinarian Mahavir Singh Phogat in Dangal, gentle teacher Ram Shankar Nikumbh in Taare Zameen Par to the more recent arrogant Gulsan Arora with an endearing character arc in Sitaare Zameen Par, Aamir Khan, also known as Mr Perfectionist, played many roles that are memorable for the audience. ALSO READ: Quote of the day by Priyanka Chopra: 'Work hard every day to achieve your goals, but it's ok if…'

What does it mean? When you hold resentment toward someone and refuse to forgive them for how they hurt you, you may believe it is a way of getting back at them or protecting your dignity. After all, it can be difficult to be the bigger person when they hurt your self-esteem. You may come up with plenty of reasons, justifying how they are undeserving of your forgiveness, thinking that you will be doing yourself an injustice by forgiving them.

But this actually backfires on you!

In the long run, when you adamantly hold onto the grudge, all that bitterness ends up trapping you as well. The pain that person caused stays alive at the back of your mind, along with anger that keeps you on the edge, seething with pent-up frustration. Deep within, you may expect a grand apology or hope that karma will do its work for you, as you continue to mull over the incident in your own bubble of resentment and rage. This deep-seated grudge, the silent huffing and puffing, slowly but steadily drains your energy, bit by bit, keeping your own peace hostage.

But clinging to this past hurt is a cage for you as well. Carrying so much unresolved anger is not good for your well-being. Aamir believes that when you forgive that person, you also free yourself from the burden of emotional pain, while letting the other person go as well, meaning forgetting about the past wrongdoing. He calls it one of the strongest human qualities because it takes real courage, maturity and emotional resilience to move on and forgive someone who has caused you much pain.

You may have misunderstood letting go as a sign of disrespect towards yourself, wondering how you could not expect retribution or payback. After all, you want to make them accountable and, in some cases, punish them for their action. But in reality, you benefit more just by letting go!



