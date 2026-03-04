Yo Yo Honey Singh says Dubai is ‘super safe’ despite Iran missile attacks: ‘Don't believe stupid rumours’

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Yo Yo Honey Singh shared a video that appeared to be from a restaurant, showing him having a meal. In the caption, he said, “All chill in Dubai. Super safe. Don't believe in stupid rumours in news.”

The United States and Israel launched strikes on Iran on Saturday (February 28). Explosions were also reported in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Qatar and Kuwait as tensions escalated across the region. Rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh , who is currently in Dubai, has now updated fans on the situation in the city, saying everything is safe. (Also read: Yo Yo Honey Singh gives update about his safety amid growing violence in Mexico: ‘Flying back home’ )

On Tuesday (March 3), he shared a video directly from his recording studio in Dubai. In the clip, the rapper appeared calm and focused, surrounded by his technical team and musical equipment. He captioned the post with a direct message to his followers: “We safe in Dubai guys. Working.”

About US-Iran conflict Last week, joint airstrikes from Israel and the US led to the death of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khameini. Retaliatory strikes from Iran targeted US bases in the Middle East, including in the UAE and Doha. The sudden escalation in hostilities has thrown global aviation into chaos, with airports shutting down, airspace closures and hundreds of flights being cancelled or diverted.

Amid continued tensions in Gulf areas, the United Arab Emirates' civil aviation on Monday said that it will begin operating ‘special flights’ across the country's airports to allow the departure of stranded passengers. Dubai Airports confirmed that a limited resumption of operations will begin, with a small number of flights permitted to operate from Dubai International (DXB) and Dubai World Central – Al Maktoum International (DWC).

Meanwhile, a drone attack caused a fire near the US consulate in Dubai on Tuesday, a government statement said, a day after the US embassy in Riyadh was hit by an Iranian strike. "Dubai authorities have confirmed that a fire resulting from a drone-related incident near the US Consulate has been successfully contained," the official Dubai Media Office posted on X.