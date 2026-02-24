Yo Yo Honey Singh gives update about his safety amid growing violence in Mexico: ‘Flying back home’

The rapper confirmed that he is safe despite the unrest and shared that he will be flying back home soon. The musician, best known for chartbusters like Angrezi Beat, Brown Rang and Millionaire, took to Instagram to share a snapshot of himself posing beside a chartered plane. He shared the picture along with the update about his safety.

The killing of CJNG cartel leader ‘ El Mencho ’ has thrown parts of Mexico into turmoil, with violent clashes erupting across eight states and tense visuals flooding social media. Amid growing concern, singer Yo Yo Honey Singh , who is currently in the country, addressed fans with a reassuring update.

His fans quickly took to social media to express their relief after receiving an update about his whereabouts. One wrote, “God bless!!!”, with another sharing, “Stay safe bro”. One wrote, “Thank god”.

Honey Singh was in Mexico for professional commitments, during which he was also exploring the country while working on his handcrafted Casa Tupka tequila. The musician had earlier revealed that he has been spending time in Agave fields as part of the process, adding that the brand is slated for release later this year.

One of his previous wrote captured a moment of him working in the field with caption, “Working in Agave fields to make my handcrafted CASA TUPKA #tequila in #mexico coming this summer @itsrdm.”

About violence in Mexico In a major operation to tackle the rise of drug cartels, the government of Mexico led by President Claudia Sheinbaum carried out a military raid against the Jalisco New Generation Cartel on Sunday. During the raid, the leader of the CJNG cartel, 'El Mencho,' was killed, triggering widespread violence and clashes across eight Mexican states.

El Mencho's killing comes as a major win for the Sheinbaum government and is a plus point for Mexico's ties with its neighbour, the United States, especially amid US President Donald Trump's constant tariff threats. However, the killing of the drug lord, who had a bounty worth $15 million on his head, may bring a fresh wave of violence across Mexico.

Shortly after this death, his cartel, CJNG, has vowed retaliation and response, resorting to widespread violence across eight states. Schools have been shut, flights to and from Puerto Vallarta and Guadalajara have been cancelled and highways have been blocked by gunmen and torched vehicles.