Sharvari becomes new face of Nykaa after Janhvi Kapoor; says ‘beauty is about self-expression’

Beauty and lifestyle platform Nykaa has officially announced Bollywood actor Sharvari as its new brand icon, ushering in a fresh phase for the brand's identity. This comes after actor Janhvi Kapoor's long-standing association with Nykaa since 2018, making her one of the first big faces of the platform. (Also read: Don’t let the rain ruin your outfit: Avoid these 6 common fashion fails this monsoon season ) Sharvari Wagh joins Nykaa as new brand icon. (Instagram)

Sharvari becomes Nykaa's new brand ambassador

Anonymous fashion commentator Diet Sabya shared in July 7 Instagram post, “Sharvari is officially the new face of Nykaa, called it, as always 😋 Ahead of the curve, darling. She's got the face, the vibe, and that undeniable star quality. One of the best new girlies on the rise. The IIM/XLRI-brand-manager types better start adding her to their pitch and projection decks and keep her booked, busy, and glowinggg.”

Anchit Nayar, Executive Director and CEO of Nykaa Beauty, said, "Sharvari's authenticity and growing influence make her a powerful voice for the modern Nykaa consumer someone who seeks meaning, inspiration, and individuality in their beauty journey. At Nykaa, we are constantly evolving with our audience, and Sharvari mirrors this evolution. She doesn't just endorse beauty, she lives it in a way that is honest and expressive. We are proud to welcome her into the Nykaa family as we continue to lead with purpose and connect more deeply with the youth of India."

How Sharvari reacted

Sharing her excitement about the collaboration, Sharvari said, "I am delighted to come on board as the Brand Icon for Nykaa. For me, Nykaa has always been a go-to platform because it brings together my favourite brands from across the world under one roof and at my fingertips. So being part of the family feels like a natural extension of my own beauty journey, and I'm excited to share my experiences with others. For me, beauty is about self-expression and empowerment, and I'm proud to be part of a brand that champions those values."

About Sharvari

On the work front, Sharvari made her Bollywood debut with Bunty Aur Babli 2 and was last seen in the film Munjya. She is now all set to headline Alpha, the first female-led film in the YRF Spy Universe, marking a major milestone in her career alongside Alia Bhatt. Sharvari has also been associated with several leading brands, including Godrej Professional, P.C. Chandra Jewellers, Sprite and Pond’s.