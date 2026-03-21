Kangana Ranaut says Aditya Dhar is inspiring youngsters, ‘shining brighter than any hero’ with Dhurandhar 2 success
Kangana Ranaut hailed Aditya Dhar for Dhurandhar 2 success, stating his story would inspire other youngsters to be like him.
Filmmaker Aditya Dhar’s much-awaited Dhurandhar: The Revenge released in theatres on March 19 and broke box office records on its opening day itself. The film has been receiving praise from audiences as well as industry insiders such as S. S. Rajamouli, Rakesh Roshan and more. Now, Kangana Ranaut has also penned a message, calling Aditya Dhar the best thing about Dhurandhar 2’s success.
Kangana Ranaut praises Aditya Dhar for Dhurandhar 2's success
On Saturday, Kangana took to Instagram and shared a message expressing her happiness about the film’s success. She wrote, "The best thing about Dhurandhar’s success is that Aditya Dhar, @adityadharfilms, a superstar director, is established. Hollywood superstar directors are always far bigger than superstar actors. Eg: Spielberg, Tarantino, Nolan. We never give our filmmakers enough respect or credit."
She then went on to talk about how directors in India are not given enough recognition and said, "They are overworked, underpaid and bullied by superstars. As a result, I never meet any young person—insider or outsider—who dreams of becoming a filmmaker, director of photography or any other technician. Everyone claims to be talented, but they only want to be actors. Here is a superstar filmmaker shining brighter than any hero. Today, so many youngsters are watching his story who will aspire to be like him and take the film industry to greater heights!! Salutations, sir @adityadharfilms."
Apart from her, S. S. Rajamouli also praised Aditya for "hitting it out of the park" with Dhurandhar 2, while Rakesh Roshan commended him for "starting a new era of filmmaking" with his latest release. The director also received applause from stars like Ram Charan, Mahesh Babu and Allu Arjun, among others.
About Dhurandhar: The Revenge
The spy action thriller, starring Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun and others in key roles, is the sequel to the 2025 blockbuster Dhurandhar. The film delves into the backstory of Ranveer’s character, offering a glimpse into the motivation behind his decision to become a spy. It also shows how he rises to power in Lyari while continuing his mission to dismantle the terror network in Pakistan.
The film opened to rave reviews from critics and audiences alike and broke box-office records. It took a bumper opening, collecting ₹146 crore in India and ₹240 crore worldwide. So far, the film has minted over ₹370 crore globally, surpassing the lifetime collection of War 2. The film continues to perform strongly at the box office.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRiya Sharma
Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.Read More
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.