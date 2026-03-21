Kangana Ranaut says Aditya Dhar is inspiring youngsters, ‘shining brighter than any hero’ with Dhurandhar 2 success

On Saturday, Kangana took to Instagram and shared a message expressing her happiness about the film’s success. She wrote, "The best thing about Dhurandhar’s success is that Aditya Dhar, @adityadharfilms, a superstar director, is established. Hollywood superstar directors are always far bigger than superstar actors. Eg: Spielberg, Tarantino, Nolan. We never give our filmmakers enough respect or credit."

Filmmaker Aditya Dhar ’s much-awaited Dhurandhar: The Revenge released in theatres on March 19 and broke box office records on its opening day itself. The film has been receiving praise from audiences as well as industry insiders such as S. S. Rajamouli, Rakesh Roshan and more. Now, Kangana Ranaut has also penned a message, calling Aditya Dhar the best thing about Dhurandhar 2’s success.

She then went on to talk about how directors in India are not given enough recognition and said, "They are overworked, underpaid and bullied by superstars. As a result, I never meet any young person—insider or outsider—who dreams of becoming a filmmaker, director of photography or any other technician. Everyone claims to be talented, but they only want to be actors. Here is a superstar filmmaker shining brighter than any hero. Today, so many youngsters are watching his story who will aspire to be like him and take the film industry to greater heights!! Salutations, sir @adityadharfilms."

Apart from her, S. S. Rajamouli also praised Aditya for "hitting it out of the park" with Dhurandhar 2, while Rakesh Roshan commended him for "starting a new era of filmmaking" with his latest release. The director also received applause from stars like Ram Charan, Mahesh Babu and Allu Arjun, among others.

About Dhurandhar: The Revenge The spy action thriller, starring Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun and others in key roles, is the sequel to the 2025 blockbuster Dhurandhar. The film delves into the backstory of Ranveer’s character, offering a glimpse into the motivation behind his decision to become a spy. It also shows how he rises to power in Lyari while continuing his mission to dismantle the terror network in Pakistan.

The film opened to rave reviews from critics and audiences alike and broke box-office records. It took a bumper opening, collecting ₹146 crore in India and ₹240 crore worldwide. So far, the film has minted over ₹370 crore globally, surpassing the lifetime collection of War 2. The film continues to perform strongly at the box office.