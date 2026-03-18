Kangana Ranaut reacts to Badrinath Kedarnath committee asking Sara Ali Khan to submit proof of faith: ‘Kya ghabrahat?’

Kangana was asked about the BKTC chairman Hemant’s comment on Wednesday and she replied, “Sab Sanatani hai. Yahan pe jo bhi hai, sab Sanatani hai. Kyunki hamara jab janam hua hai..Sanatan matlab jiska naa aadi hai na ant. Sare religion hazaar, pandra sau saal puraane hai. Sanatan hi hai jo satya hai. To vo bhi Sanatani hi hai. Ab unko satya likhne mai kya ghabrahat? Likh dijiye. (Everyone is a Sanatani. Every person here is a Sanatani. Because when we were born…Sanatan means no beginning, no end. All religions are around 1000-1500 years old. Sanatan is the only one that’s true. She (Sara) is also Sanatani. Now, why will she have to fear writing the truth?)”

Actor and Mandi BP Kangana Ranaut has reacted to the Badri-Kedar Temple Committee (BKTC) chairman, Hemant Dwivedi stating that Sara Ali Khan must submit proof of faith to enter temple premises. When asked about it ahead of a parliamentary session, Kangana called Sara a Sanatani and stated that she shouldn’t have an issue filing the affidavit. (Also Read: Badrinath Kedarnath temple committee says Sara Ali Khan must submit proof of faith as Sanatani to visit | Explainer )

Why did the Kedarnath committee say Sara Ali Khan must declare herself Sanatani At a press meet on Tuesday, the BKTC chairman Hemant stated that non-Hindus must submit an affidavit and sign a written declaration of being a Sanatani and believing in Hindutva to enter the temples of Badrinath and Kedarnath. The proposal has also been sent to the Uttarakhand government ahead of the Char Dham Yatra, which will be kicked off in April.

When asked about Sara specifically, he said, “If Sara Ali Khan affirms that she holds faith and devotion towards Sanatan, and subsequently submits an affidavit to that effect, she will be granted darshan,” as per PTI. For the unversed, Sara is the daughter of actors Amrita Singh, a Sikh, and Saif Ali Khan, a Muslim.

Sara is known for frequently visiting Kedarnath, with the actor revealing at the Times Now Summit 2025 that she has done it since before she became an actor. “I don’t go to Kedarnath so I can get love for it. I did a movie and I got love for it, I am grateful for that love. But my personal trip to Kedarnath, with due respect to anybody that likes it or hates it, it’s not about any of you. It’s about me. And I feel comfortable there. I feel peaceful there. I feel happy there,” she said, responding to criticism over her visiting the temple.