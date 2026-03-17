Kangana Ranaut slams Nora Fatehi song Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke: ‘Bollywood has crossed all limits with vulgarity’

Speaking to news agency ANI, Kangana said, “Bollywood has crossed all limits with vulgarity, tactics, and attention-seeking. The entire country is condemning and reprimanding them. But I don't think they have any shame. There needs to be even more strictness about the display of such vulgarity and obscenity...I think some strict rein will have to be put on Bollywood.”

The song Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke from KD: The Devil, featuring Nora Fatehi and Sanjay Dutt, has come under fire for its suggestive lyrics and choreography. Actor and politician Kangana Ranaut has now lashed out at the song, accusing Bollywood of crossing the limits of ‘vulgarity.’ (Also read: Armaan Malik slams Nora Fatehi's song Sarke Chunar over vulgar lyrics: ‘Sad to see commercial songwriting hit a new low’ )

On Monday, singer Armaan Malik also shared his shock upon hearing the lyrics of the song. Taking to his X account, he said the lyrics made him replay the clip because he could not believe what he had heard. He added that writing in commercial songs has reached a “new low.” "This showed up on my timeline and I had to replay it just to make sure I heard it right. Sad to see commercial songwriting hit a new low...," he wrote.

More on the controversy Meanwhile, an advocate has approached the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) seeking an immediate ban and removal of the song, alleging that its lyrics and visuals are obscene and harmful, particularly to minors. ANI reported that the complainant alleges that the song, which was released on YouTube on Monday and is widely circulating across social media platforms, contains “highly vulgar, sexually suggestive, and obscene expressions.” It is further contended that the picturization and dance sequences are provocative and promote vulgarity, thereby disturbing public decency.

The complaint identifies key contributors associated with the song, including lyricist Raqeeb Alam, director Prem, composer Arjun Janya, and singer Mangli.

A separate criminal complaint has already been filed with the Delhi Police Cyber Cell regarding the song.

Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke is part of the upcoming pan-India Kannada film, KD: The Devil, directed by Prems. The song's opening verse is a double entendre describing sex in rather graphic detail. The song was uploaded in Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada by Anand Audio, the film's official music partner. As of Wednesday, the Hindi version of the song is no longer on YouTube.