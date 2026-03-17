Kangana Ranaut slams Nora Fatehi song Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke: ‘Bollywood has crossed all limits with vulgarity’
The new song Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke, featuring Nora Fatehi and Sanjay Dutt, has sparked immense backlash for suggestive lyrics describing sex.
The song Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke from KD: The Devil, featuring Nora Fatehi and Sanjay Dutt, has come under fire for its suggestive lyrics and choreography. Actor and politician Kangana Ranaut has now lashed out at the song, accusing Bollywood of crossing the limits of ‘vulgarity.’ (Also read: Armaan Malik slams Nora Fatehi's song Sarke Chunar over vulgar lyrics: ‘Sad to see commercial songwriting hit a new low’)
What Kangana said
Speaking to news agency ANI, Kangana said, “Bollywood has crossed all limits with vulgarity, tactics, and attention-seeking. The entire country is condemning and reprimanding them. But I don't think they have any shame. There needs to be even more strictness about the display of such vulgarity and obscenity...I think some strict rein will have to be put on Bollywood.”
On Monday, singer Armaan Malik also shared his shock upon hearing the lyrics of the song. Taking to his X account, he said the lyrics made him replay the clip because he could not believe what he had heard. He added that writing in commercial songs has reached a “new low.” "This showed up on my timeline and I had to replay it just to make sure I heard it right. Sad to see commercial songwriting hit a new low...," he wrote.
More on the controversy
Meanwhile, an advocate has approached the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) seeking an immediate ban and removal of the song, alleging that its lyrics and visuals are obscene and harmful, particularly to minors. ANI reported that the complainant alleges that the song, which was released on YouTube on Monday and is widely circulating across social media platforms, contains “highly vulgar, sexually suggestive, and obscene expressions.” It is further contended that the picturization and dance sequences are provocative and promote vulgarity, thereby disturbing public decency.
The complaint identifies key contributors associated with the song, including lyricist Raqeeb Alam, director Prem, composer Arjun Janya, and singer Mangli.
A separate criminal complaint has already been filed with the Delhi Police Cyber Cell regarding the song.
Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke is part of the upcoming pan-India Kannada film, KD: The Devil, directed by Prems. The song's opening verse is a double entendre describing sex in rather graphic detail. The song was uploaded in Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada by Anand Audio, the film's official music partner. As of Wednesday, the Hindi version of the song is no longer on YouTube.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSantanu Das
Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupechaRead More
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