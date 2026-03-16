Armaan Malik slams Nora Fatehi's song Sarke Chunar over vulgar lyrics: ‘Sad to see commercial songwriting hit a new low’
The new song, Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke, with lyrics from Raqeeb Alam, has been receiving harsh reviews from viewers on social media.
Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke, the Hindi song from the Kannada pan-India film KD, featuring Nora Fatehi and Sanjay Dutt, has been slammed by viewers for its double-meaning lyrics, which describe sex. Now, singer and musician Armaan Malik has expressed his shock at the song's lyrics and said that he had to check the lyrics twice because he could not believe what he was hearing. (Also read: Nora Fatehi song Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke slammed for 'vulgar' lyrics describing sex: ‘Bhojpuri songs are classier’)
What Armaan said
Armaan took to his X account and said, “This showed up on my timeline, and I had to replay it just to make sure I heard it right. Sad to see commercial songwriting hit a new low..”
When a fan asked who was approving these lyrics, the singer replied in a separate tweet, “I am genuinely at a loss for words. Wish I could unhear it.”
How has internet reacted to the song
Armaan was not the only one shocked to hear the lyrics. Many on the internet had the same reaction. One user commented, “How did the Censor Board pass this double-meaning, vulgar, full of sexual innuendos song featuring Nora Fatehi?” Another said, “Would you call it a dance? It's a disgrace to Indian women. Objectification has crossed all limits.”
About the track
Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke is set in a dance bar, with Nora dancing alongside dozens of backup dancers. The song’s opening verse is a double entendre describing sex in rather graphic detail. As the first stanza progresses, it is revealed that the description is for a drink and bottle (most likely alcohol) and not genitalia, as the previous verses had suggested.
The song has been composed by Arjun Janya, while Raqeeb Alam has penned the lyrics. Mangli has given the vocals to the track.
About KD The Devil
KD The Devil is an upcoming 2026 Kannada-language action crime film directed by Prem and starring Dhruva Sarja, Sanjay Dutt, Shilpa Shetty, and Reeshma Nanaiah. Set in the 1970s, it follows a petty criminal named Kaali involved in the underworld. The film is set to release in theatres on April 30.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSantanu Das
Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupechaRead More
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