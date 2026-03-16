Nora Fatehi song Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke slammed for 'vulgar' lyrics describing sex: ‘Bhojpuri songs are classier’
Nora Fatehi is sharing screen space with Sanjay Dutt in a new dance number in the upcoming pan-India film KD: The Devil.
Nora Fatehi is set to appear in another dance number in an upcoming ‘pan-India’ film, KD. The dancer shares screen space with Sanjay Dutt in Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke, the Hindi song from the Kannada pan-India film, and the video was released on Sunday. And even as a small section of fans praised Nora’s dance moves, the internet was, by and large, appalled by the song’s blunt lyrics, downright vulgar double entendre, and extremely suggestive dance moves.
KD song Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke out
Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke is set in a dance bar, with Nora dancing alongside dozens of backup dancers. The promo of the song, released late last week, showed Nora, dressed in a ‘leave-nothing-to-imagination’ ghaghra choli, dancing as a hundred ruffians crowded her. The hookstep, which was talked about when the promo dropped, showed her dropping her pallu suggestively before picking it up repeatedly.
The internet is aghast
However, on Sunday, as the lyrical video of the full song was released, the focus shifted from the steps to the words. The song’s opening verse is a double entendre describing sex in rather graphic detail. As the first stanza progresses, it is revealed that the description is for a drink and bottle (most likely alcohol) and not genitalia, as the previous verses had suggested. The song has been sung by Mangli, with lyrics by Raqeeb Alam, and music by Arjun Janya.
The reactions to the song are largely negative. One comment on the song’s lyrical video on YouTube read: “Ashleelta (vulgarity) on the top.” Another person wrote, “The lyrics are so cheap and vulgar.” There was criticism of the dance steps, too. “Wtf is this? It's 2026, still this kind of song and action,” exclaimed one. Many others demanded a ban on the song in the comments.
Sanjay Dutt also features in the music video alongside Nora and is prominently placed on the song’s social media thumbnail. One fan lamented, “Didn't expect from Sanjay Dutt after Dhurandhar.” KD, the film of which Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke is a part, is directed by Prems. The director also copped a lot of criticism. “We, Kannada Cinema Industry, disown this showman, Prems. Please accept our apology,” quipped one. Another wrote, “Prems proved that even Bhojpuri songs are classy than this.”
All about KD
KD: The Devil is an upcoming 2026 Kannada-language action crime film directed by Prem and starring Dhruva Sarja, Sanjay Dutt, Shilpa Shetty, and Reeshma Nanaiah. Set in the 1970s, it follows a petty criminal named Kaali involved in the underworld. The film is set to release in theatres on April 30.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhimanyu Mathur
Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world.Read More
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.