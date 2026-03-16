Nora Fatehi song Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke slammed for 'vulgar' lyrics describing sex: ‘Bhojpuri songs are classier’

Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke is set in a dance bar, with Nora dancing alongside dozens of backup dancers. The promo of the song, released late last week, showed Nora, dressed in a ‘leave-nothing-to-imagination’ ghaghra choli, dancing as a hundred ruffians crowded her. The hookstep, which was talked about when the promo dropped, showed her dropping her pallu suggestively before picking it up repeatedly.

Nora Fatehi is set to appear in another dance number in an upcoming ‘pan-India’ film, KD. The dancer shares screen space with Sanjay Dutt in Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke, the Hindi song from the Kannada pan-India film, and the video was released on Sunday. And even as a small section of fans praised Nora’s dance moves, the internet was, by and large, appalled by the song’s blunt lyrics, downright vulgar double entendre, and extremely suggestive dance moves.

The internet is aghast However, on Sunday, as the lyrical video of the full song was released, the focus shifted from the steps to the words. The song’s opening verse is a double entendre describing sex in rather graphic detail. As the first stanza progresses, it is revealed that the description is for a drink and bottle (most likely alcohol) and not genitalia, as the previous verses had suggested. The song has been sung by Mangli, with lyrics by Raqeeb Alam, and music by Arjun Janya.

The reactions to the song are largely negative. One comment on the song’s lyrical video on YouTube read: “Ashleelta (vulgarity) on the top.” Another person wrote, “The lyrics are so cheap and vulgar.” There was criticism of the dance steps, too. “Wtf is this? It's 2026, still this kind of song and action,” exclaimed one. Many others demanded a ban on the song in the comments.

Sanjay Dutt also features in the music video alongside Nora and is prominently placed on the song’s social media thumbnail. One fan lamented, “Didn't expect from Sanjay Dutt after Dhurandhar.” KD, the film of which Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke is a part, is directed by Prems. The director also copped a lot of criticism. “We, Kannada Cinema Industry, disown this showman, Prems. Please accept our apology,” quipped one. Another wrote, “Prems proved that even Bhojpuri songs are classy than this.”