Ethnic fashion tips: 7 lehenga choli styling ideas for Indian brides

Weddings are where creativity comes to life and lehenga choli embraces it all. Even after being an ethnic wear, lehenga cholis have continued to trend according to the times.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Aaliya Deeba, founder of Ideebs London, a Couture Label revealed the varied ways Indian brides can style the lehenga choli for their wedding and bring the charm and look picture perfect on their big day:

1. A-line lehenga - Every bride deserves a diva look and A-line lehenga helps to get the desired look as it makes your lower and upper torso flaunt. A-line lehenga is one of the most wanted styling choice Indian brides opt for since it is suitable for both hourglass shaped body as well as pear shaped body.

2. Anarkali with lehenga - Wedding customs change with time, from pairing Anarkali in Mughal era to wearing Anarkali with lehenga has become a trend among the modern designers. Styling your lehenga with an Anarkali will get you a royal look just like the past. You can pair the lehenga with either short, hi-low Anarkali or also opt for a sheer one.

3. Lehenga style saree - India being diverse in culture often the Indian brides face the question whether to opt for a lehenga or saree, styling your lehenga like draping a saree brings an end to all these concerns. Draping your dupatta like a saree would create the perfect illusion of saree in a lehenga choli attire.

4. Lehenga with embellished blouse - Opting for a heavy and grand blouse is all Indian brides dream as we have seen our favourite celebrities wearing such embellished blouses. If embellished blouses are your choice too then to make it the perfect wedding attire opt for the embellished blouse with stones and tassels as it gives a grandeur look.

5. Asymmetric kurta - Asymmetrical kurta is another way you can style your lehenga choli. This being quite in trend, you can style your asymmetrical kurti with a half tulle lehenga with grand pearls, gold reflective acrylics and sequins.

6. Style with jacket - Dupatta is one of the style elements that is going on for ages and now jacket has begun to take its place slowly. The trend of wearing jacket on lehenga choli has become a trend among many Indian brides as they find it trendy, comfortable and chic for a wedding outfit.

7. Style with dupatta - Dupatta is an art you can style any way and still look elegant. One of the styling tips to drape your dupatta for a lehenga choli look would be the double-sided drape. The double-sided drape gives a royal look as the free fall of dupatta on the choli in the front and the only element you need to get right is the drape to make it look grandeur and royal for your wedding day.

The way you carry yourself will make a statement. So, enjoy the colours in the most elite way. Experiment with your lehenga choli, have a little fun and style it in the best possible way.