Nita Ambani nails the less is more statement as she meets with Vikas Khanna at Antilia in a peach suit. Pics

Nita Ambani met with celebrity chef Vikas Khanna and his mother at the Ambani family's lavish Mumbai home, Antilia. The pictures were shared on social media on March 19 by a fan pages. Nita Ambani poses with Vikas Khanna.

Nita Ambani meets Vikas Khanna in Antilia

The pictures shared by the fan page show Nita Ambani posing with Vikas Khanna and his mother as she receives tokens from them, including a flower bouquet and a cookbook by Vikas Khanna. “Nita Ambani with Indian-American celebrity chef Vikas Khanna at Antilia,” the caption read. For the occasion, Nita wore a simple peach-coloured suit set. Let's decode what Nita wore for the meet and greet.

What did Nita Ambani wear?

The peach suit Nita Ambani wore, crafted from cotton silk fabric, features a crew neckline, quarter-length sleeves, delicate floral embroidery done on the bodice, side slits, and a relaxed silhouette. She wore the kurta with matching flared pants and a dupatta. The intricate floral embroidery on the borders of the dupatta added a delicate feminine charm to the ensemble.

Nita, known for wearing the most luxurious jewels, chose diamond ear studs to accessorise the ensemble. With her hair tied in a side-parted ponytail, she chose to go bare-faced to meet with her guests at Antilia. She opted for darkened brows, a red bindi, glossy pink lips, and a glowing face to round it all off.

Meanwhile, Nita Ambani is an educationist, philanthropist, businesswoman, and patron of arts and sports. She is also the director of Reliance Foundation. Married to Mukesh Ambani, the couple has three kids - Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani and Anant Ambani.

About chef Vikas Khanna

Indian chef Vikas Khanna is one of the most beloved Indian chefs. An award-winning Michelin-starred chef and host of the highly rated prime-time show MasterChef India, he has authored more than 25 books.