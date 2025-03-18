Fashion show in middle of a snowstorm? Ice, wind, and couture collided for the most unreal runway ever

Fashion knows no bounds, and designers never shy away from experimentation, whether transforming runways into floral gardens or embracing eerie horror themes with spooky decor. However, the Moncler Fall/Winter 2025 show took things to a whole new level, turning the runway into a breathtaking winter wonderland. Celebrities shine at Moncler's alpine fashion show amidst a snowy spectacle. (Instagram/@moncler)

Imagine an amphitheatre blanketed in snow, a runway sculpted from ice, and a celestial orchestra playing as models walked through a mesmerising blizzard of glittering frost.

Moncler's runway turns into winter wonderland

Moncler unveiled its latest collection in the breathtaking French Alps, seamlessly merging nature's beauty with high-fashion extravagance. Held at the Courchevel Altiport, Europe's highest airport, perched 6,600 feet above sea level, the setting felt like a dream. However, it was the unexpected snowstorm that truly redefined the limits of fashion.

Over a span of three days, Moncler welcomed an elite audience, including renowned Hollywood celebrities, top supermodels, and Olympic champions, to unveil its latest collection. As delicate snowflakes drifted down, a mesmerising 650-foot laser archway cast an ethereal glow over the runway, creating an unforgettable spectacle.

Star power meets high fashion in French Alps

As models took to the runway in winter-ready ensembles, guests and the orchestra were wrapped in identical white Moncler puffer capes to withstand the freezing conditions. The show opened with a powerful, emotional rendition of Bittersweet Symphony as supermodels like Adriana Lima, Doutzen Kroes, and Amber Valletta emerged through the swirling snow, their outfits shimmering against the glowing, frost-covered runway.

The Moncler Grenoble collection was a true masterpiece, seamlessly blending the practicality of ski gear with the sophistication of high fashion. Among the star-studded attendees were Anne Hathaway, Jessica Chastain, Vincent Cassel, Penn Badgley, and Brooklyn Beckham, who all made a striking impression against the stunning alpine backdrop.

With "altitude as an attitude" as Moncler's theme this season, the brand perfectly embodied its essence by merging nature, luxury, and its deep-rooted connection to the mountains.