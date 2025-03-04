Women’s Day special: 8 Times your favourite female celebrities served fashion goals

This Women’s Day, let’s take a moment to celebrate the leading ladies who inspire us, not just with their talent and confidence but with their impeccable style! From iconic outfits to power dressing that commands attention, these women know how to turn fashion into a statement. Women’s Day special: 8 Times your favourite female celebs served fashion goals(AI Generated)

And haven’t we all had that filmy moment where we slipped into a stunning outfit and felt like the heroine of our own story? Be it Priyanka Chopra redefining boss energy, Deepika Padukone making heads turn, or Alia Bhatt proving that comfort and style can go hand in hand, these eight fashion moments are indeed iconic!

8 Times Bollywood divas slayed with stunning fashion:

Kareena Kapoor’s red set from You Are My Soniya (Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham)

The moment Kareena Kapoor walked in wearing that fiery red sequinned set, the entire club knew Poo has arrived! That cropped halter top and matching hip-hugging pants were proof that only she could make desi meets disco look this iconic. With every flip of her hair and every “whatever,” she redefined Bollywood glam. If confidence had an outfit, it would be this one: hot, head-turning, and absolutely unforgettable. After all, good looks, good looks, and good looks need an equally stunning wardrobe!

Deepika Padukone’s shimmery dress from Main Sharabi (Cocktail)

If the term “liquid gold” ever needed a visual, Deepika Padukone’s golden, figure-hugging shimmer dress from Cocktail is it! As Veronica, she didn’t just own the club, she owned the entire screen, wowing with every move. This wasn’t just a dress; it was a power move in sequins. If walking into a party like a queen had an outfit, this would be the crown.

Alia Bhatt’s ombre saree from Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani

Romance met runway when Alia Bhatt stepped out in that dreamy pink-and-orange ombre saree, reminding everyone why chiffon and Bollywood are a match made in heaven. With every twirl, she painted the screen in hues of love, drama, and full-blown main-character energy. The sleeveless blouse and statement earrings sealed the deal. If sarees could talk, this one would sing, “What Jhumka? I AM the jhumka!”

Sonam Kapoor’s tweed skirt set from Aisha

If Clueless’ Cher ever had a long-lost Bollywood cousin, it would be Sonam Kapoor in Aisha! That black and white tweed co-ord, paired with subtle accessories and oversized sunglasses, screamed high-fashion brunch in the streets of Delhi. Be it while matchmaking or sipping on fancy coffee, this look proved that Sonam wasn’t just playing Aisha, she was Aisha.

Priyanka Chopra’s sarees from Tu Ne Mari Entriyan (Gunday)

Only Priyanka Chopra could turn a high-energy dance number into a saree fashion show! From fiery reds to sunshine yellows, each drape hugged her like a second skin, making hearts race faster than the song’s beat. That low-waist styling, the sleeveless blouses, and her effortless grace? A masterclass in how to make traditional look dangerously hot. If sarees had a sultry anthem, this song would be it; proof that six yards of fabric can be as bold as a backless dress!

Katrina Kaif’s pink skirt set from Jee Karda (Singh Is Kinng)

No one, and I mean no one, does effortless sexy like Katrina Kaif in Jee Karda! That flirty, flowy pink skirt paired with a pink top was peak Bollywood beach party aesthetics. Add in those loose waves and killer dance moves, and suddenly, every girl wanted to recreate that look for a shaadi after-party. Simple, striking, and oh-so-dreamy, this outfit was proof that Katrina could make even the most basic pieces look straight off a high-fashion runway.

Kangana Ranaut’s backless kurtas from Tanu Weds Manu

Tanu may have been unpredictable, but her fashion? Always on point! Those backless kurtas, paired with jhumkas and her signature wild curls, were peak rebellious small-town girl with big dreams energy. If tradition had a feisty, modern twist, it would be these kurtas; ethnic with just the right amount of oomph!

Anushka Sharma’s Patiala suit from Ainvayi Ainvayi (Band Baaja Baaraat)

Dhol beats, high-energy moves, and Anushka Sharma rocking a Patiala suit like she was born for it; Ainvayi Ainvayi was a full-blown Punjabi fashion moment. That vibrant blue kurta with the contrast red salwar screamed comfort and chaos, much like her Bindass Shruti. With her dupatta flying mid-dance and juttis tapping to the beat, this was the ultimate desi girl uniform for a sangeet night.

Women’s Day is about embracing confidence in every form, including style. If you wear a power suit, a flowy dress, or your favourite comfy jeans, what will matter the most is how you feel in it. Because the most powerful thing a woman can wear is her self-belief, and maybe a killer pair of heels!

8 Times your favourite female celebrities served fashion goals: FAQs How can I dress like my favourite celeb while staying true to my personal style? Take inspiration, but make it yours! Play with colours, mix and match accessories, and tweak silhouettes to fit your personality. Confidence is the best trend to follow!

How can I use fashion to express confidence? Wear what makes you feel amazing, walk with your head high, and own your look like you’re walking a red carpet—every day is your moment to shine.

What’s a quick way to elevate my look for Women’s Day? A bold lipstick, statement earrings, and a structured blazer can instantly make you feel unstoppable—because you are!

Which Bollywood celeb is known for power dressing? Priyanka Chopra and Sonam Kapoor are queens of statement suits, while Deepika Padukone often brings sharp tailoring with a feminine touch.

