Nita Ambani dazzles in handwoven Banarasi saree crafted over 5 months and rare gemstone jewels at Venice Biennale dinner

At a celebratory dinner honouring the historic return of the India Pavilion at the Venice Biennale, Nita Ambani once again brought global attention to India’s rich textile heritage and craftsmanship with a meticulously curated traditional ensemble that beautifully blended heritage and high fashion. Nita Ambani showcases India's craftsmanship at Venice Biennale with regal ensemble. (Instagram)

For the special evening, she wore a regal Banarasi brocade Kaduwa saree, handwoven over five months by master artisans using time-honoured weaving techniques that reflect the depth of India’s textile legacy. (Also read: Nita Ambani stuns in rich purple saree with bright red blouse, but all eyes are on her dazzling diamond jewellery. Pics )

Nita Ambani shines at Venice Biennale in Banarasi saree The saree’s intricate detailing and rich texture highlighted the precision and patience of traditional craftsmanship. She paired it with a delicately structured gold Chantilly lace blouse designed by Manish Malhotra, featuring a soft cowl-back silhouette that added a contemporary, fluid elegance to the otherwise heritage-driven look.

The ensemble was further elevated with a statement jewellery masterpiece, the “Ratna Rivière” necklace, created by renowned jewellery house Kantilal Chhotalab. Personally curated by her, the piece features an extraordinary combination of Burmese rubies, Colombian emeralds, and white and yellow diamonds sourced from her private collection.

Designed in the classic rivière style, the necklace forms a continuous cascade of perfectly matched gemstones, symbolising both movement and timeless luxury.