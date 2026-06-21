Is your embroidered garment handmade or machine-made? 4 easy ways to spot genuine craftsmanship

Hand embroidery work, like Lucknowi Chikankari, Kashmiri handiwork, to Zardozi and Aari, is recognised for the rich detailing, fine craftsmanship and the beautiful textures. All such handiwork really is reflective of India's extensive artistic history. Each piece has a story of how the artisan brought it to life with incredible patience and dedication.



ALSO READ: Don’t have a blouse? Check out these 4 easy and stylish tops to wear with your saree Learn how to differentiate between authentic and machine embroidery work. (Picture credit: Freepik)

But lately, with machine-made clothes being able to replicate and produce them in larger quantities, it has become harder to tell hand embroidery apart from machine-made ones.

As a buyer, it may be confusing as the differences might not be apparent right away. To understand what sets real hand embroidery apart, Kailash Poojary, founder and CEO of V V. Exports Universal Pvt. Ltd., shared with HT Lifestyle a few practical ways to identify genuine craftsmanship, like stitch variation and texture on the reverse side of the fabric. He believed that the essence of genuine hand embroidery can never truly be replicated through machine work. To truly wear an embroidered garment, it is best to look for the genuine, hand-embroidered ones by skilled artisans.

Here are some of the identifiers that can help you differentiate easily!

1. All stitches are never the same If the hand embroidery work, whatever it is, Phulkari, Kantha or Zardozi, the easiest way you can tell if it is authentic or not is by looking closely at the stitch pattern.

Kailash explained the reason behind it by giving a simple analogy, “The stitches are never the same, and are much like letters. The stitches may appear the same from afar, but a close observation will reveal differences, which is what makes the piece unique. These differences are proof of handcraft.”

Just like handwriting, two letters may look similar, but are never exactly the same. In the same way, the hand-embroidered stitches will carry subtle irregularities like spacing, shape or diminishing. These imperfections give the piece its individuality and genuine quality, unlike factory-made embroidery, where every stitch is identical. So, the next time you buy an embroidered garment, make sure you look closely at the stitch work. Check whether it appears too clean, too neat, or too uniform, as then they may signal machine-made.