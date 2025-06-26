Journey of Zardozi: Wall art can be opulent too, says artist whose Zardozi painting was gifted to PM Narendra Modi

There’s something about Zardozi that instantly signals richness. Historically stitched into the robes of royalty and bridal finery, the embroidery form has long been associated with celebration and ceremony. But now, this craft, once confined to fabric, is showing up elsewhere. In frames, on walls, and as standalone panels, Zardozi is shifting gears, finding a place in living rooms, art collections, and contemporary interiors. This piece looks at how Zardozi embroidery is evolving beyond cloth and into a new visual language for the home. A handcrafted Zardozi panel of the Mahakal temple finds pride of place as Madhya Pradesh’s Chief Minister presents it to Prime Minister Narendra Modi — a quiet nod to India’s living craft traditions.(Tajwar Khan)

Historical tapestry: Roots in opulence

Zardozi’s story begins with Persian roots and blossoms under Mughal patronage in India. Its golden era featured heavy silks, brocades, velvets and the use of real gold and silver thread, often paired with pearls and semi-precious stones. This was the embroidery of emperors, of ceremonial grandeur and artistic excess. As monarchies dissolved and industrial textiles took over, Zardozi slowly lost its prime place in wardrobes, relegated to the occasional wedding trousseau or boutique ensemble. But some crafts don’t go quietly, and Zardozi had more to say.

The modern renaissance: A new canvas

There’s a growing shift in how we see art. Embroidered art no longer has to be wearable to be valued. And Zardozi, with its glimmering surfaces and tactile depth, has found a new identity beyond clothing. Artists and designers today are treating Zardozi like sculpture. Intricate panels that hold light, texture and memory all at once.



“Zardozi, at its heart, is about storytelling through thread,” says designer Tajwar Khan of Zee’s by Tajwar Khan. “What’s exciting now is seeing how beautifully these stories can unfold not just on fabric, but on a canvas meant for display. It’s proof that this technique still has room to grow and surprise us.”

The artist's brand has become known for zardozi wall art, some of which has reached global platforms and prestigious homes. One of her embroidered panels of the Mahakal temple was recently presented to Prime Minister Narendra Modi by Madhya Pradesh CM Dr. Mohan Yadav.

It is a quiet reminder of how far traditional techniques can travel when recontextualised. The modern appeal lies in the blend. Zardozi wall art adds that unmistakable shimmer, texture and handwork that machine-made decor can’t replicate. In a world where walls are increasingly becoming gallery spaces, this art form steps in with character and clarity.

When thread becomes texture and shimmer becomes art — a collection of Zardozi wall panels capturing stories, tradition and time in each stitch.(Tajwar Khan)

Crafting beyond cloth: Technique and artistic expression

The move from fabric to frame isn’t seamless, though. The essence of Zardozi still relies on cloth. It is the only way to fix it onto an adda (embroidery frame) and get the needlework just right. But for wall art, the choice of cloth becomes more functional than fluid.

“The base always remains fabric,” says Tajwar, “but it has to be sturdier to carry the weight of the embroidery and to last longer as wall decor. Velvet, raw silk and even chenille work beautifully. But flowy fabrics like chiffon, crepe or modal silk are a strict no for framed pieces.”

Zardozi relies on metallic threads, beads and layering techniques that give it its signature three-dimensionality. When mounted on rigid surfaces, these elements play with light differently, often resembling sculpted motifs more than flat embroidery. The gold glints, shadows deepen, and what you get is an artwork that behaves almost like a low-lit chandelier. Quietly extravagant.

Challenges and the way forward

Zardozi’s revival doesn’t come without its pressures. There’s the tightrope of keeping its roots intact while also adapting it for a modern audience. Fair wages for artisans, maintaining quality in scale, and keeping the younger generation invested in slow, labour-intensive craft are all real concerns.

Yet, there’s also optimism. “We’re seeing Indian handwork now being appreciated globally. Not just as textile, but as high art,” says Tajwar Khan. “The shift is happening. And platforms like destination boutiques and craft-led government initiatives are giving voice to those who create but often go unheard.”

Zardozi thrives in shared hands — a rare space where both men and women craft together, tied by tradition, skill and silent collaboration.(Tajwar Khan)

5 ways you can include Zardozi in your home decor

1. Framed wall art: Go for a single zardozi embroidery motif or an elaborate panel as a focal point in your living room or entryway.



2. Accent cushions: Swap out plain covers for velvet or raw silk cushions with Zardozi detailing to add depth and shimmer.



3. Table runners or placemats: A subtle way to add texture and tradition to your dining space without going overboard.



4. Upcycled pieces: Turn old Zardozi borders from sarees or dupattas into framed art or use them as trims on soft furnishings.

5. Mirror or photo frame inlays: Small touches of Zardozi on wooden or fabric-covered frames can bring a touch of craft into everyday corners.

