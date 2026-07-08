Collagen supplement: Why this protein is trending over your Instagram feed?

On Instagram, influencers are posting videos showing how to use collagen powder. Lifestyle magazines share stories about how collagen improved their skin. In India, collagen is becoming very popular. I recently visited BE WELLNESS X Matcha House, a cafe in Delhi's Green Park, which served matcha drinks with collagen, showing that this trend is moving beyond smoothies and lattes. The menu features collagen builder, the only vegan collagen blend that uses effective plant nutrients to improve skin structure, firmness, and glow, and also includes 500mg of glutathione.

Every year, a new drink claims to change our lives. First, it was matcha, which turned lattes into a green symbol of mindfulness. Then came protein shakes, filling gym bags and Instagram feeds. The newest trend is collagen. Once found in supplement jars, it is now everywhere. It has become not just something you take, but something you show off.

Tavishi Dogra is a Deputy Chief Content Producer, Health & Wellness, at Hindustan Times. She has over 9 years of experience writing about fitness, nutrition, and mental well-being, translating medical research and expert insights into practical advice readers can trust. Career journey and experience Tavishi began her health journalism journey in 2017, and has since reported for RSTV, Financial Express, Jagran, HT Media Labs and Zee. She joined Hindustan Times to simplify wellness subjects by cutting through jargon. From decoding health trends and interviewing doctors to testing fitness routines herself, Tavishi always approaches content with one filter: “Will this help someone make a better decision today?” Subject expertise With 9+ years tracking India’s health conversations, Tavishi knows the gap between clinical advice and daily life. She knows fads from fundamentals and curates science-backed, expert-recommended solutions. In fitness, she breaks down bodyweight training, recovery, and posture fixes for desk-bound readers. In nutrition, she translates guidelines into affordable, desi meal tweaks. In mental well-being, she focuses on stigma-free, actionable tools — all backed by research, expert input, and lived context. Education and professional background Tavishi holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and began her career reporting on public affairs for broadcast. Those early years in policy and TV shaped how she writes today: fast, factual, and human-first. Editorial Philosophy I write with one single goal: To simplify health in a world full of noise by finding what’s actually doable, safe, and evidence-based for my readers. I test claims against research and user experiences. When all else fails, I speak to the expert who sees 50 patients a day, not the one with the most followers.

What is collagen made of? Collagen is made of amino acids, the building blocks of proteins. The main amino acids in collagen are glycine, proline, and hydroxyproline. These amino acids are arranged in a specific order to form a strong and flexible structure called a triple helix. Collagen also contains other compounds known as collagen peptides. To produce collagen, the body needs certain vitamins and minerals, especially vitamin C, which is essential for collagen synthesis.

Collagen is a protein that your body naturally produces to help keep your skin firm, nails strong, and joints moving well. Take collagen supplements to boost levels your body doesn't produce. Doctors are cautious about these supplements. The evidence is mixed, and there's no strong proof that collagen powders reduce wrinkles or improve skin glow. Studies show that, overall, using collagen supplements carries a low risk, though the evidence remains uncertain, and many people still choose to try them and report noticing a difference.

What is the collagen craze? The rise in collagen's popularity makes sense. Protein already appears in various foods, from popcorn to ice cream, so it is no surprise that its beauty-related version found its way into coffee drinks, too.

"Older millennials share that collagen seems to help their joints, strengthen their nails, and improve their skin, and the placebo effect could play a role. Collagen has many loyal fans", dermatologist Dr Raina Nahar tells Health Shots.

These examples highlight a significant cultural change. Wellness is now more than just going to the gym has become a lifestyle that affects how people eat, drink, and socialise. The sober-curious crowd is choosing non-alcoholic drinks over late-night cocktails, while new activities like sauna raves and yoga festivals are drawing people who want to have fun while staying healthy.