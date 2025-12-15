Body oils for dry and patchy skin: Top 8 options that are perfect for chilly winter

Dry and itchy skin often calls for nourishment. And with winter chill already gripping the country, it's obvious for your skin to rather scream for a hydrating and nourishing product. Then comes body oils for your rescue. Body oils are infused with nourishing oils that give your skin the hydration it needs. So, check out our top 8 picks of body oils that keep your skin nourished and hydrated. Best body oils: Top 8 picks for glowing and healthy skin(Pexels)

Check out the top 8 picks

Forest Essentials After Bath Oil deeply nourishes skin using Ayurvedic oils that lock in moisture after bathing. It absorbs beautifully, leaving skin soft, radiant, and lightly fragrant without feeling greasy. Ideal for dry and sensitive skin, it improves elasticity and restores natural glow. Customers love its luxurious texture and spa-like aroma, often saying it makes their skin feel “silky smooth all day” and “noticeably healthier with regular use.”

Plum BodyLovin' Vanilla Vibes Body Oil hydrates skin while wrapping it in a warm, comforting vanilla fragrance. Lightweight and fast-absorbing, it softens dry patches and adds a subtle glow without stickiness. Perfect for daily use, it layers well with perfumes. Customers frequently praise its long-lasting scent, calling it “addictive and cosy,” while many note that it leaves skin “soft, shiny, and deliciously scented.”

THE LOVE CO. Body Oil nourishes skin with a blend of natural oils that restore moisture and smoothness. Its non-greasy formula absorbs quickly, making it suitable for everyday use. The subtle fragrance enhances the self-care experience while improving skin texture over time. Customers appreciate its lightweight feel, with reviews highlighting that it “hydrates without heaviness” and “keeps skin soft and supple even in dry weather.”

Palmer's Cocoa Butter Formula Moisturizing Body Oil delivers intense hydration using cocoa butter and vitamin E. It helps improve skin tone, softness, and elasticity while sealing in moisture for long-lasting comfort. Ideal for very dry skin, it leaves a healthy glow without clogging pores. Customers consistently say it “works wonders on dry skin,” praising its ability to “keep skin moisturized all day” and reduce roughness.

mCaffeine Coffee Body Oil energises and nourishes skin with coffee oil and antioxidants. It helps improve circulation, reduces dryness, and leaves skin feeling firm and smooth. The fast-absorbing formula delivers a natural glow without residue. Customers love its refreshing coffee aroma and lightweight texture, often mentioning that it “absorbs quickly,” “feels luxurious,” and “keeps skin hydrated without feeling oily.”

Blue Nectar Kumkumadi Body Oil blends traditional Ayurvedic ingredients to deeply nourish and rejuvenate skin. Infused with saffron and herbs, it enhances radiance, evens skin tone, and restores moisture. Suitable for dull and dry skin, it promotes long-term skin health. Customers frequently share that their skin looks “brighter and more even,” with many appreciating its “authentic Ayurvedic fragrance and noticeable glow.”

Bio-Oil Original Face & Body Oil targets scars, stretch marks, and uneven skin tone while delivering lightweight hydration. Its unique PurCellin Oil™ formula absorbs quickly, improving skin texture without heaviness. Suitable for face and body, it supports skin repair and elasticity. Customers consistently report “visible improvement in scars,” calling it “effective, non-greasy,” and “a must-have for skin recovery.”

SEREKO Vitamin C Clarifying Body Oil brightens and nourishes skin using vitamin C and botanical oils. It helps improve uneven tone, dullness, and dryness while enhancing natural radiance. The lightweight formula absorbs easily, making it ideal for daily use. Customers highlight its glow-boosting effect, with reviews noting that it “evens skin tone,” “feels light,” and “adds a healthy, radiant finish.”

Similar stories for you

Say goodbye to rough, cracked heels: Top 8 nourishing foot creams for you

Shikakai shampoos that control hair fall and add shine: Top 8 options to choose from

Face moisturisers for dry skin: Our top 8 picks for that soft and supple glow in winter

Try these lip care products to treat dry and chapped lips this winter: Lip balms, lip oils, and more

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) – Body Oils What are body oils used for? Body oils hydrate, nourish, and protect the skin by sealing in moisture and improving softness and glow.

When should I apply body oil? Apply body oil after a shower on damp skin for better absorption and long-lasting hydration.

Are body oils suitable for all skin types? Yes, most body oils suit all skin types. Lightweight oils work well for oily skin, while richer oils benefit dry skin.

Do body oils feel greasy? Modern body oils absorb quickly and feel lightweight when applied in the right amount.

Can body oils improve skin texture? Regular use can improve smoothness, elasticity, and overall skin appearance.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.