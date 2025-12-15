Body oils for dry and patchy skin: Top 8 options that are perfect for chilly winter
Updated on: Dec 15, 2025 12:27 pm IST
If you have dry and flaky skin, then your body needs a nourishing body oil. Here are our top 8 options for you.
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Forest Essentials After Bath Oil Lime Saffron Oudh View Details
|
|
|
|
Plum BodyLovin Vanilla Vibes Body Oil | Intense Moisture & Instant Glow | Long Lasting Warm Vanilla Fragrance | Non-Greasy & Lightweight | Soft & Nourished Skin | For Dry To Very Dry Skin - 100ml View Details
|
₹239
|
|
|
THE LOVE CO. Body Oil | With Coconut, Almond & Jojoba Oils | Deep Hydration & Skin Plumping | Non-Greasy, Fast Absorbing Formula | Reduces Dryness, Softens & Smoothens Skin | 100ml (Japanese Cherry Blossom) View Details
|
₹238
|
|
|
PalmerS Cocoa Butter Formula Moisturizing Body Oil With Vitamin E, 8.5 Fl Oz View Details
|
₹499
|
|
|
mCaffeine Coffee Body Oil for Dry Skin For Women & Men | Moisturizing Body Oil with Relaxing Aroma for a Soft, Smooth & Glowing Skin (100ml) View Details
|
₹353
|
|
|
Blue Nectar Kumkumadi Body Oil for Glowing Skin | Moisturizing Body Oil for Dry Skin with Relaxing Aroma | Plant Based Formula for Women & Men (12Herbs, 100ml) View Details
|
₹440
|
|
|
Bio-Oil Original Face & Body Oil Suitable for Scar Removal | Uneven Skin Tone| Stretch Marks & Ageing Signs for Glowing Skin with Vitamin A & E | All Skin Types |125ml View Details
|
₹722
|
|
|
SEREKO Vitamin C Clarifying Body Oil with Almond & 50X Brightening Complex | Reduce Dark Spots & Blemishes | Deep Nourishment, Even Skin Tone | Fast-Absorbing, Non-Greasy | 100ml View Details
|
₹680
|
|
