Vegetables get you bloated? Florida gastroenterologist explains how to avoid gas from veggies; shares gut-friendly swaps
Is digestive discomfort your excuse to avoid veggies forever? Dr Salhab has shared gentler, gut-friendly swaps that do not cause bloating.
If you’ve been giving vegetables a wide berth because they leave you feeling bloated, gassy, or uncomfortable, it may be time to rethink that approach. Digestive discomfort doesn’t mean vegetables are off-limits for good - it often comes down to choosing the right kinds and being mindful of portion sizes. With a few smart swaps and gentler options, you can still reap all the fibre, nutrient, and gut-health benefits of vegetables without the unpleasant side effects.
Dr Joseph Salhab, a gastroenterologist and health content creator from Florida specialising in digestion, liver, pancreas, and nutrition, is breaking down why vegetables can cause digestive discomfort in some people - and why that discomfort isn’t a valid excuse to avoid vegetables altogether. In an Instagram video shared on February 8, the gastroenterologist explains the key culprit behind bloating and digestive discomfort, while also sharing gentler, more bloat-friendly vegetable alternatives that are better suited for sensitive guts.
Do vegetables cause bloating?
According to Dr Salhab, many people shy away from vegetables because they associate them with bloating, gas, or digestive discomfort. However, he clarifies that this doesn’t mean you need to cut vegetables out altogether - the key lies in choosing the right ones that are gentler on the gut and easier to digest.
The gastroenterologist explains, “Many people avoid vegetables because they associate them with gas, bloating, and abdominal discomfort. But, you don’t need to avoid vegetables - you just need to choose the right vegetables in the right portions.”
Why do they get you bloated?
Dr Salhab explains that digestive discomfort is rarely caused by vegetables themselves. Instead, it is often triggered by indigestible carbohydrates known as FODMAPs, which are fermented by gut bacteria and can lead to excess gas, bloating, and discomfort - particularly in individuals with sensitive digestive systems.
He explains, “Feeling bloated, gassy, or uncomfortable after eating can actually be due to something called FODMAPs. These are certain carbohydrates present in food that your gut really doesn't digest well, and instead of getting absorbed, they get fermented by gut bacteria and this creates gas, pressure, and even nerve pain in people with sensitive guts.”
How to avoid bloating?
Dr Salhab emphasises that avoiding gas and digestive discomfort does not mean cutting vegetables out of your diet entirely. Many vegetables are naturally low in FODMAPs, and choosing these allows you to enjoy the fibres, antioxidants, essential micronutrients, and overall nourishing benefits of vegetables - without the bloating or discomfort.
He states, “The good news is that there are foods that are much lower in FODMAPs than others. They tend to be more bloat friendly. Choosing vegetables that are naturally lower in fermentable sugars allows you to get fibre, antioxidants, and micronutrients without triggering digestive discomfort.”
The gastroenterologist goes on to outline a list of gut-friendly vegetables that are easier to digest and better suited for those with a sensitive stomach:
- Carrots
- Celery
- Collarded greens
- Cucumbers
- Green beans
- Pickled onion
- Baby spinach
- Sweet potato
- Zucchini
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
