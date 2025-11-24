Search
Looking for easy-to-digest protein powder? Check out these 6 top-rated plant proteins on Amazon India

ByShivangi Jamwal
Published on: Nov 24, 2025 07:07 pm IST

If regular protein upsets your stomach, these plant-based powders are easy to digest and loved by users for everyday use.

Carbamide Forte Plant Protein Powder For Men - Plant Based Protein Powder with Multivitamin, Minerals, Superfoods, Pea Protein, Digestive Enzymes - Belgian Chocolate Flavour - 1kg View Details checkDetails

Mypro Sport Nutrition Plant Protein Powder Pea & Brown Rice Protein (23g protein,22 Vitamins & minerals,5g BCAA) Plant Based Protein Supplement For Men & Women (Chocolate Flavour -1000 Gm) View Details checkDetails

Orgain® Organic Protein™ + 50 Superfoods Protein Powder Vanilla Bean Flavored • Vegan • No Soy Ingredients • Gluten Free • Non-GMO, 2.02 lb ℮ 920 g View Details checkDetails

Cosmix No-Nonsense Plant Protein | 24 Protein/Serve, 500g Pouch | Chikamagalur Mocha (Coffee) | Plant Based Protein, Pea & Rice Isolate | Clean, Easy to Digest | All Essential Amino Acids View Details checkDetails

Plantigo Plant Protein Powder for Men, Women | 24g Clean & Green Pea Protein Isolate, 4.4g BCAA, 4g Fiber, 2g Leucine, All Amino Acids, 4x Fast Digestion, 95% Absorption, Swiss Chocolate 1kg View Details checkDetails

Origin Nutrition 100% Natural Plant Based Protein Powder, Ranked Best Vegan Protein by Independent Scientific Research, Easy to Digest, Unflavoured with 25g Plant Based Protein, No Added Sugar, 260g View Details checkDetails

Looking for a protein that’s gentle on your stomach? Plant protein powders provide high-quality nutrition without causing bloating, gas, or discomfort, making it easier to comfortably meet your daily protein needs. Many people face this issue daily, making it challenging to maintain their nutrition goals. If this sounds familiar, plant-based protein can be more friendly to sensitive stomachs. These powders tend to sit lighter, support regular digestion, and still supply steady nourishment for energy and muscle support.

Stomach-friendly protein support made easy with highly rated plant options.(Adobe Stock )
Stomach-friendly protein support made easy with highly rated plant options.(Adobe Stock )

Nutrition expert Dr Lovneet Batra told HealthShots that the human body can’t store a lot of protein, so we need to ensure that we get enough protein through our diet daily. For some individuals, the amount of protein in their regular diet may be sufficient. However, for those who regularly play sports or work out at the gym, there can be health benefits of consuming additional protein.

Understanding plant-based protein powders and their benefits

Diet expert Vandana Verma told HealthShots that plant-based proteins are derived from sources such as beans, lentils, chickpeas, tofu, tempeh, quinoa, nuts, seeds, and whole grains. They provide a steady source of nourishment and serve as an option for those who prefer to limit their consumption of animal-based foods. These foods supply fiber, vitamins, and minerals while being lower in saturated fat, which supports heart health.

Benefits:

  • Support heart health: Plant proteins are lower in saturated fat and cholesterol, which can help reduce risk markers for cardiovascular disease, as reported by HealthShots.
  • Improve digestion: Many plant-based powders contain fiber and have a more gentle digestive profile, making them easier on the gut, as reported in Critical Reviews in Food Science and Nutrition.
  • Help with weight management: Plant proteins can increase satiety, helping you stay fuller for longer and potentially eat less, which supports weight control, as per HealthShots.
  • May reduce cancer risk: Diets high in plant proteins are associated with a lower risk of certain cancers, in part due to the presence of fiber, antioxidants, and other bioactive compounds.
  • Rich in antioxidants: Plant proteins (from beans, nuts, and seeds) contain flavonoids, carotenoids, and other phytochemicals that help fight oxidative stress.

6 top-rated plant-based protein powders on Amazon India

We shortlisted top-rated plant protein powders on Amazon India that can fit into smoothies, breakfast bowls, or quick shakes. The goal is straightforward: to help you choose a protein source that supports your gut health and enables you to maintain your daily routine. These plant protein powders had 4-star ratings and more by users.

1.

Carbamide Forte Plant Protein Powder For Men - Plant Based Protein Powder with Multivitamin, Minerals, Superfoods, Pea Protein, Digestive Enzymes - Belgian Chocolate Flavour - 1kg
Carbamide Forte's plant protein powder provides a smooth way to support your daily nutrition without stressing your stomach. It blends pea protein with vitamins, minerals and enzymes for steady comfort. Add it to your morning shake, oats or a quick smoothie during the day. This helps you maintain a regular protein intake while pairing easily with simple meals.

Specifications

ITEM WEIGHT
1 Kg
PROTEIN SOURCE
Pea protein
PROTEIN PER SERVING
25 g
MICRONUTRIENTS
13 vitamins and minerals
SUGAR
0 added sugar

2.

Mypro Sport Nutrition Plant Protein Powder Pea & Brown Rice Protein (23g protein,22 Vitamins & minerals,5g BCAA) Plant Based Protein Supplement For Men & Women (Chocolate Flavour -1000 Gm)
MyPro Sport Nutrition's plant protein powder is highly rated on Amazon for its consistent performance and balanced formula. Each scoop offers 23g of protein, 22 vitamins and minerals, and 5g of BCAAs. Users mention its easy mixing, light feel on the stomach and pleasant chocolate taste. Many also appreciate that it supports daily energy and recovery without leaving them feeling heavy, making it easy to incorporate into their regular shakes.

Specifications

ITEM WEIGHT
1 Kg
FLAVOUR
Chocolate
PROTEIN PER SERVING
23 g
MICRONUTRIENTS
22 vitamins and minerals
SUITABLE FOR
Vegan, gluten-free, keto

3.

Orgain® Organic Protein™ + 50 Superfoods Protein Powder Vanilla Bean Flavored • Vegan • No Soy Ingredients • Gluten Free • Non-GMO, 2.02 lb ℮ 920 g
This organic plant-based protein blend is suitable for individuals seeking a gentle, soy-free, and gluten-free option for daily use. It includes a mix of protein and superfood ingredients that support steady energy and overall nourishment. Users who prefer clean formulas appreciate its light vanilla taste and easy mixing. It works well in morning shakes, quick snacks or post-workout routines.

Specifications

ITEM WEIGHT
920 grams
FLAVOUR
Vanilla bean flavour
PROTEIN PER SERVING
21 g
FIBRE CONTENT
6 g of fibre per serving
SUITABLE FOR
With soy allergies or a preference for soy-free products

4.

Cosmix No-Nonsense Plant Protein | 24 Protein/Serve, 500g Pouch | Chikamagalur Mocha (Coffee) | Plant Based Protein, Pea & Rice Isolate | Clean, Easy to Digest | All Essential Amino Acids
This no-added-sugar protein blend from Cosmix keeps the formula clean and focused. It combines pea and rice isolates to supply all essential amino acids while staying light on the stomach. Users appreciate the absence of artificial flavouring, which lets the natural Chikamagalur mocha profile come through. It's a simple mix that works well in daily shakes, cold coffee or quick post-workout drinks.

Specifications

ITEM WEIGHT
500 g
PROTEIN SOURCE
Pea isolate + Rice isolate
PROTEIN PER SERVING
24 g
MICRONUTRIENTS
9 essential amino acids and 0g added sugar
DIGESTIVE BLEND
Includes herb blend (ginger, fennel, cumin, fenugreek) for digestion

5.

Plantigo Plant Protein Powder for Men, Women | 24g Clean & Green Pea Protein Isolate, 4.4g BCAA, 4g Fiber, 2g Leucine, All Amino Acids, 4x Fast Digestion, 95% Absorption, Swiss Chocolate 1kg
Plantigo's plant protein powder is ideal for anyone seeking a gentle and steady source of protein without heavy additives. It offers 24g of pea protein, added BCAAs, fibre, and leucine for daily support. Many people use it to maintain comfortable digestion while meeting their nutritional goals. The Swiss chocolate flavour mixes easily into shakes, oats or quick evening drinks.

Specifications

ITEM WEIGHT
1 Kg
PROTEIN SOURCE
Pea protein isolate, brown rice protein, pumpkin seeds, flax seeds
PROTEIN PER SERVING
24 g
DIGESTIVE SUPPORT
4 digestive enzymes
FLAVOUR
Swiss Chocolate

6.

Origin Nutrition 100% Natural Plant Based Protein Powder, Ranked Best Vegan Protein by Independent Scientific Research, Easy to Digest, Unflavoured with 25g Plant Based Protein, No Added Sugar, 260g
Origin Nutrition's natural, plant-based protein powder offers vegans a clean option for daily support. It includes 25 g of protein per serving with no added sugar, making it easy to fit into any routine. The unflavoured profile mixes well with smoothies or oats, and many users appreciate its light feel on the stomach. It's a practical choice for those seeking steady nutrition without added extras.

Specifications

ITEM WEIGHT
260 grams
PROTEIN SOURCE
Pea isolate + organic pumpkin seed powder
PROTEIN PER SERVING
25 g
SUGAR
No added sugar
DIGESTIVE SUPPORT
Blend of digestive enzymes

DISCLAIMER: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.

  • Is plant-based protein powder good for digestion?

    Yes, many people find it lighter on the stomach since it’s free from lactose and heavy additives.

  • Can I use it for muscle support?

    Yes, blends of pea and rice protein provide all essential amino acids needed for muscle repair.

  • How can I incorporate it into my daily meals?

    Mix it into smoothies, oats or simple shakes anytime during the day.

  • Is it suitable for vegans?

    Yes, most plant-based protein powders are fully plant-derived and dairy-free.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

