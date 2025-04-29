Non-sticky lip gloss for summer: Say goodbye to stickiness and keep your lips hydrated; Top 8 picks

Let's admit it, for us women, lip glosses are a staple! Lip glosses are one makeup essential that are always in our handbags. Apart from giving a satiny touch and feel to our lips, lip glosses also keep our lips hydrated and plump. So, this summer, it's time to kiss the summer stickiness goodbye and say hello to the non-sticky lip glosses. Non-sticky lip glosses that are lightweight and summer-friendly(Pexels)

To ease your task of finding the right ones, we have compiled this list of best non-sticky lip glosses for you. Be you're at the beach, or chasing golden hours, these non-sticky lip glosses brings a splash of juicy colour without ever slowing you down. Here are our top 8 picks for you:

Want hydration, shine, and comfort in one swipe? This lip gloss stick has got you covered! M.A.C Squirt Plumping Lip Gloss Stick comes with high shine and intense moisture minus the stickiness. This hybrid gloss stick glides effortlessly on your lips, delivering a juicy colour payoff while plumping your lips for a fuller, luscious look. Its lightweight formula gives it a cushiony feel and makes it perfect for on-the-go beauty lovers.

Specifications Type: Gloss Stick Finish: High Shine Texture: Lightweight & Non-Sticky Key Benefit: Plumping Effect Skin Type: All Dermatologically tested: Yes Click Here to Buy

Get shine, comfort, and a juicy gloss that feels like a dream with every swipe! Meet the Huda Beauty Faux Filler, your ultimate shine upgrade! This lip gloss creates a mirror-like finish that gives the illusion of fuller lips while providing all-day hydration. The non-sticky texture of this lip gloss ensures smooth, comfortable wear, making it ideal for both bare lips and layered looks.

Specifications Type: Lip Gloss Finish: Extra Shine Texture: Smooth, Non-Sticky Key Benefit: Hydration + Volumizing Look Vegan: Yes Suitable for: All skin tones Click Here to Buy

Say goodbye to sticky glosses and hello to smooth, show-stopping shine! Light up your lips with TYPE BEAUTY INC's Light Up Lip Gloss. The non-sticky formula of his lip gloss delivers radiant shine and feels ultra-light on the lips. Packed with nourishing ingredients, it keeps your pout soft, hydrated, and glossy without any tackiness. Either wear it solo or over your favourite lipstick to add a luminous glow.

Specifications Type: Lip Gloss Texture: Lightweight, Non-Sticky Paraben-Free: Yes Finish: Radiant Shine Key Benefit: Hydrating, Brightening Cruelty-Free: Yes Click Here to Buy

Let your lips do the talking with Lakme’s starry shine! Lakme Glitterati Lip Glaze lip gloss is infused with dazzling shimmer and intense hydration, perfect for a night out or to glam up your everyday look. The smooth texture glides effortlessly, coating your lips in a vibrant, moisturizing cover that never feels heavy.

Specifications Type: Lip Glaze Finish: Shimmer & Shine Texture: Non-Sticky, Creamy Key Benefit: Hydration + Glamorous Shine Suitable for: Normal to Dry Lips Fragrance: Subtle Click Here to Buy

Level up your lip game with Maybelline’s Lifter Gloss! This tinted, non-sticky lip gloss enhances your natural pout with a glossy tint and visibly fuller finish. This lip gloss is infused with hyaluronic acid that smooths and hydrates your lips while lifting them with a glass-like shine. Wear it solo or over lipstick, it delivers all-day comfort and style.

Specifications Type: Tinted Lip Gloss Finish: Glossy Tint Texture: Cushion-like, Non-Sticky Key Ingredient: Hyaluronic Acid Applicator: XL Wand Dermatologist-tested: Yes Click Here to Buy

Double the gloss, double the fun! Meet the PINKFLASH Duo Lip Gloss, your perfect partner for long-lasting shine and water resistance. This non-sticky lip gloss features two complementary shades in one sleek tube, letting you switch up your look on the go. Be it for a subtle glow or bold glam, its hydrating formula and water-resistant hold ensure your lips stay luscious all day.

Specifications Type: Duo Lip Gloss Finish: Glossy Texture: Non-Sticky Key Benefit: Water Resistant + Dual Shades Cruelty-Free: Yes Click Here to Buy

NYX Butter Gloss has to be your ultimate cult favourite! Soft, creamy, and non-sticky, this gloss glides on smoothly for a silky finish that feels like butter. Available in a wide range of flattering shades, it delivers medium coverage colour and rich shine that melts into your lips. Go all natural or bold, this gloss is your everyday go-to for flawless, kissable lips.

Specifications Type: Butter Lip Gloss Finish: Glossy, Creamy Texture: Non-Sticky Coverage: Medium Suitable for: All skin tones Click Here to Buy

A lip gloss with cheek tint! Yes, that's right! BLUR INDIA’s Feels like Birthday Cake Glaze lip gloss is your multi-use makeup essential that delivers a sheer, buildable tint to both lips and cheeks with a smooth, non-sticky finish. This lip gloss is infused with a delicious cake-like scent that melts seamlessly into your skin for a natural, dewy glow. This lip gloss is perfect for that soft, flushed look.

Specifications Type: Cheek & Lip Glaze Finish: Dewy Tint Texture: Gel-Cream, Non-Sticky Key Benefit: Multi-Use + Hydrating Suitable for: All skin types Click Here to Buy

FAQ for non-sticky lip glosses Can I wear these lip glosses over lipstick? Yes, the non-sticky lip glosses can be worn over lipsticks

Does non-sticky lip gloss provide hydration? Yes, lip glosses are well known for hydrating your lips.

Will it feel heavy or greasy? Not at all. It's featherlight with a silky finish that enhances your natural lips without feeling greasy.

Do the lip glosses comes with a scent? Yes, some lip glosses do have fragrance.

Is it safe for sensitive skin? Yes, lip glosses are safe for sensitive skin type.

