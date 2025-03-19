Best makeup primer: Don't let your makeup meltdown ruin your day, trust these primers to keep your makeup stay

Come summer, and that one thing that we would hate while stepping out in sun is our makeup melting. Of course, nobody likes a smudged mascara or foundation melting down. That is where a primer comes to our rescue. A makeup primer can be considered by far as one of the most crucial makeup essentials that we all MUST have. It, in fact, is one of the main component to your makeup essential. Makeup primers: The best picks for flawless skin

A primer not only keeps your makeup to stay put for those long hours but also makes your skin look flawless and blemish-free. So, be it a wedding function that you have to attend or your long working hours at office, a makeup primer is something you should never ditch.

We have, therefore, compiled a list of the best makeup primers for you to consider for your next purchase.

Pick this luxurious multitasking primer to pamper your skin, that hydrates, nourishes, and preps your skin for flawless makeup application. Infused with shea butter, vitamins B, C, and E, this oil-free primer moisturises while creating a smooth, plump canvas. The lightweight, cushiony texture of this makeup primer absorbs effortlessly, ensuring long-lasting makeup wear. The fresh citrus scent adds an energizing touch to your routine, making it the perfect first step for a radiant, healthy-looking glow.

Achieve a dreamy, photo-ready look with the Lakmé Unreal Blur Perfect Primer. This silky, lightweight primer blurs imperfections, minimises pores, and creates a smooth matte base for effortless makeup application. The soft-focus effect of this primer instantly brightens your complexion, reducing dullness and giving you a flawless finish. The waterproof, lightweight formula of this primer ensures long-lasting makeup wear while keeping oiliness in check. Wear it alone for a natural glow or under makeup for a refined look, this primer is your go-to for a seamless, picture-perfect finish.

Amplify your makeup game with the Colorbar Perfect Match Primer, designed to give your skin a flawless, velvety-smooth finish. This lightweight, oil-free primer minimises pores, blurs fine lines, and extends the longevity of your makeup. Infused with vitamin E, it nourishes and protects the skin while controlling excess oil for a shine-free look. The silky, weightless formula glides on effortlessly, making foundation application smoother and more even. It is ideal for all skin types, it’s the secret to a long-lasting, airbrushed complexion.

Get the best of skincare and makeup with the Lakmé Makeup + Skincare vitamin C Superglow Skin Perfecting Primer. This primer is infused with vitamin C, that brightens, hydrates, and preps your skin for smooth, long-lasting makeup. Its lightweight, non-greasy formula reduces dullness, blurs imperfections, and creates a naturally radiant finish. The silky texture of this primer ensures easy blending, while its antioxidant properties help nourish and protect your skin. Wear it alone for a fresh, dewy glow or under makeup for a luminous, flawless base.

Glow like never before with the SWISS BEAUTY Real Make-Up Base Highlighting Primer. This highlighting primer enhances your natural radiance while creating a smooth, hydrated canvas for makeup. Brighten your skin with this primer that is enriched with pearl particles that delivers a soft, dewy sheen. The lightweight, blendable formula of this primer blurs imperfections, minimises pores, and extends makeup wear without feeling heavy. Perfect for achieving a luminous, lit-from-within look, this primer can be worn alone for a natural glow or under makeup for a flawless, radiant base.

Get a red-carpet-worthy look with the Renee Bollywood Filter Primer, your ultimate secret to a smooth, flawless finish. This lightweight, pore-blurring primer creates a soft-focus effect that minimises fine lines, controls oil, and extends makeup wear. The velvety-smooth formula of this primer glides effortlessly, ensuring even foundation application with a natural matte finish. Go for a glam look or a special event, this primer gives your skin a professionally airbrushed effect, because every day is a blockbuster moment with Renee!

The M.A.C Prep + Prime Fix+ Matte Mist Primer is a refreshing setting spray that preps, hydrates, and mattifies in one spritz. Infused with skin-loving ingredients, this lightweight mist absorbs excess oil, reduces shine, and ensures makeup stays flawless all day. The fine, weightless formula keeps your skin fresh without feeling heavy, making it perfect for oily or combination skin. Use it before makeup for a smooth base or as a setting spray for a long-lasting, shine-free finish.

Get a perfect balance of hydration and mattification with the Pilgrim Lightweight Gel-Based Velvety Matte Finish Glow Primer. This ultra-light primer glides on your lips smoothly, minimising pores, reducing shine, and creating a flawless canvas for makeup. Infused with skincare benefits, this primer locks in moisture while keeping oiliness at bay, ensuring a velvety-soft finish that lasts all day. The gel-based formula absorbs quickly, making it perfect for all skin types.

FAQ for makeup primer What is a primer, and why should I use it? A primer is a base applied before makeup to create a smooth surface, enhance makeup longevity, and control oil or hydration levels.

Can I wear primer without makeup? Yes! Many primers blur imperfections, control shine, and even out skin tone, making them great for a natural, polished look.

How do I apply primer correctly? Apply a small amount (pea-sized) onto clean, moisturized skin. Gently blend with fingers or a brush and let it set before applying makeup.

Does primer clog pores or cause breakouts? A non-comedogenic, lightweight primer won’t clog pores. Always remove makeup properly to prevent breakouts.

How long should I wait after applying primer? Wait 30 seconds to a minute before applying foundation to let the primer set.

