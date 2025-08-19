Chef Sanjeev Kapoor reveals secret behind his fitness at 61: Know what he does after bingeing on chole bhature

When you think of Indian culinary skills, one name that instantly captures our mind is Chef Sanjeev Kapoor! From teaching us the art of cooking on Khana Khazana, one of the very first recipe shows to be aired on television to launching restaurants across the globe, he has been a household name for decades. From noting down his lip-smacking recipes in our diaries to try making them and messing up with our kitchens, we have grown up watching him grow. But here’s a fun fact you may not know: Despite his global fame and access to every gourmet dish imaginable, Chef Sanjeev's all-time favourite food is Chole Bhature! Chef Sanjeev Kapoor on staying fit in sixties

While most of us shy away from the deep-fried, carb-loaded dishes to stay healthy, Chef Sanjeev has a different mantra for fitness. So, what’s his secret to staying fit in his 60s?

In an interview to HT Lifestyle on the sidelines of a Wonderchef store launch event, Chef Sanjeev says, "My secret to staying fit and healthy in my 60s is not to restrict or give up on eating what I like. In fact, I believe in eating everything and anything my heart lures for.”

Food is more than just calories: Sanjeev Kapoor

For Chef Sanjeev, food holds a special place. "For me, food is about more than calories, it’s about memories, emotions, and the joy of sharing.” He believes that no dish should ever be labelled as the “villain.” Instead, it’s the way you balance indulgence with discipline that matters.

His fitness mantra at 61

At an age where many struggle with health issues, Chef Sanjeev continues to radiate energy. Here are some of his secrets to staying fit:

Mindful eating, not restriction

“I don't believe in giving up on my favourite dishes. Instead, I practice portion control. I believe that instead of stuffing your stomach, you should eat in moderation. A small platter would suffice and satiate your taste buds without any guilt. The key is to savour, not stuff, " he adds

Eating fresh, seasonal and local food

He insists on eating fresh and seasonal food. “Fresh and seasonal fruits are richer in nutrients, taste better, and are much easier to digest,” he says. Another aspect he feels should be taken care of is to try local food. “In fact, while in New Delhi, I couldn't resist eating Chole Bhature, Gol Gappe, and Bengali sweets before coming to the event," he adds.

Smart indulgence

For Sanjeev Kapoor, fitness is not about saying no to foods, but about knowing when to eat and how much to eat. “If I eat Chole Bhature for lunch, I’ll balance it out with a light dinner, like soup or grilled vegetables," he shares.

Staying active beyond gym

Unlike fitness enthusiasts who spend hours in gyms, Chef Sanjeev believes in staying naturally active. “I believe in long walks, kitchen movements, travelling, and engaging with people to keep my energy levels high, ” he says, while flaunting his phone's active health data.

Good quality sleep

Despite his hectic and busy schedule, Chef Sanjeev believes in good quality sleep. Chef Sanjeev says, “A peaceful and comforting sleep is not only good for your mental health, but also keep you physically fit and active.”

Meditation and yoga works:

Meditation is great to calm the body and mind, which is why he advises people to meditate. “A peaceful mind would help you stay active-both physically and mentally,” he concludes.

In today’s world, where fad diets and 30-day fitness challenges are everywhere, Sanjeev Kapoor’s approach feels refreshing. Even at 61, Chef Sanjeev Kapoor is a living proof that age is just a number when you nurture your body with care, joy, and balance.

So, the next time you’re craving that plate of fried Momos or Chole bhature, don’t guilt-trip yourself. Rather, take a limited portion, enjoy every bite, and stay active.

