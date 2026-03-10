Padmini Kolhapure spills her skincare secrets at 60, reveals the magic of turmeric, vaseline and inner beauty

For someone who has spent decades under the arclights and cameras, Padmini Kolhapure has a refreshingly uncomplicated approach to beauty. I have seen her on screen since my childhood days, and to be honest, in person, she still exudes the same charm off screen. Despite her radiant skin, Kolhapure admits she has never followed a strict skincare regimen. Instead of complicated routines, she gravitates toward simple, homegrown remedies rooted in traditional Indian practices. Padmini Kolhapure reveals her skincare secret at 50 (Instagram)

In a candid conversation with HT Shop Now during the launch of Kaayu Rituals, an Ayurvedic skincare brand, the veteran actor opened up about her love for natural ingredients, her minimal skincare routine, and why she believes true beauty begins from within.

Q: Your skin has always looked radiant on and off screen. What does your current daily skincare routine look like?

Padmini Kolhapure: I have never had a consistent skincare habit (laughs). But yes, I prefer using natural organic and Ayurvedic products. I don’t really like chemical-heavy products. I trust natural ingredients from home. If there is one ingredient I swear by, it is turmeric. Over the years, I have used it in different ways, both externally and internally. In the past, we used to mix haldi with malai and apply it to the face. But I also consume turmeric, and even gargle with turmeric and salt.

Q: How has your skincare evolved from your early film days to now?

Padmini Kolhapure: Back then, there was makeup 24/7, literally 365 days a year. You wake up in the morning, wear makeup, and at night, sometimes we were so tired, we didn’t even remove it before sleeping. But things have changed. Now I try to take better care of my skin. When I’m not working, I use absolutely no makeup.

Q: What are the three non-negotiable products in your daily skincare routine?

Padmini Kolhapure: Well, my beauty kit is surprisingly minimal. But the three products I never leave home without include Vaseline, the second essential is makeup remover - something to clean the face, and remove dirt or pollutants. I prefer natural wipes, particularly those with soothing ingredients, like those infused with aloe vera. And the third must-have has to be a sunblock, but again, organic, chemical-free, paraben-free.

Q: What is your go-to makeup look?

Padmini Kolhapure: Just lipstick and some kajal! That’s my daily routine, that too if I have to wear makeup. Otherwise, I prefer wearing no makeup at all.

Q: Talking about your hair, they are long and beautiful. Any hair care tips you would like to share?

Padmini Kolhapure: I prefer traditional methods when it comes to hair care. I love using Ayurvedic shampoos, things like those with shikakai and Bhringraj. I use the least of hair care appliances like dryers and curlers. I usually wash my hair at night, towel dry it, and by morning it’s naturally dry. For me, less heat and fewer chemicals mean healthier hair in the long run.

Q: What does “timeless beauty” mean to you?

Padmini Kolhapure: I feel beauty lies within. If you’re pure-hearted, clean-hearted and selfless, that natural beauty reflects on your skin and overall well-being. I also recommend people to eat well, take adequate rest, and stay hydrated for skin that glows.

Q: How has makeup in the film industry changed from the 80s to today?

Padmini Kolhapure: Back then, there were only a couple of makeup brands that were used. But now, the market is full of makeup brands and products from head to toe. There are a wide range of serums, foundations, even lipsticks, and hair sprays as well. Moreover, people are more aware of skincare ingredients that might or might not suit their skin. The makeup and skincare industry is a never-ending industry.

