Makeup Mantras: Sara Tendulkar reveals the one step she never misses and mistake she avoids for her soft glam looks

Sara Tendulkar's multiple looks at her younger brother Arjun Tendulkar's wedding celebrations have caught the eyes of beauty aficionados. Her soft glam and glowing skin turned out to be a breath of fresh air as she aced in striking ensembles at the celebrations. In HT Shop Now's Makeup Mantras, Sara opens up about why she prefers the “less is more” philosophy, how she keeps her oily and acne-prone skin calm, and the one makeup product she always reaches for. Sara Tendulkar's fashion and makeup looks were much talked about during brother Arjun Tendulkar's recent wedding. (Instagram)

Sara, who is an entrepreneur and daughter of Indian cricket star Sachin Tendulkar, recently joined hands with Cetaphil India to endorse its Gentle Exfoliating SA Range. She believes the right skincare routine is the best foundation for makeup for any and every occasion.

Excerpts from the interview:

Q. You’re often seen in very fresh, minimal makeup. What’s the secret to making “no-makeup makeup” actually work? Sara Tendulkar: Healthy, hydrated skin. When your skin is calm and balanced, you don’t need to cover it up. Minimal makeup works best when the base is taken care of.

Q. What’s one makeup mistake you’ve learnt to avoid over the years? Sara Tendulkar: Overloading my skin. Less really is more, especially if you have sensitive or acne-prone skin.

Q. What’s your go-to makeup trick for looking instantly put-together when you’re short on time? Sara Tendulkar: I never skip prepping my skin. I think that makes all the difference. No matter how late I am running, I make sure I grab my a lotion and apply it before I put on my make-up. A tinted sunscreen makes a huge difference too! If I am on-the-go, I just add a little blush, and apply lip balm and/or lip gloss to look put-together.

Q. How do you make makeup last longer without overloading your skin? Sara Tendulkar: My mantra is always prepping my skin properly. When skincare is done right, makeup sits better and lasts longer without needing layers. A good moisturiser goes a long way.

Q. Is there one skincare habit that you believe genuinely makes makeup look better? Sara Tendulkar: Consistent hydration. When your skin barrier is healthy, makeup looks smoother and more natural.

Q. Your most-used makeup product right now? Sara Tendulkar: A good tinted sunscreen, which is versatile and perfect for a fresh, everyday look.

(Makeup Mantras is a celebrity beauty series that dives into the makeup and skincare routines of your favourite stars, revealing their go-to products, personal hacks, and confidence-boosting rituals.)