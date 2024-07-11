The monsoon season brings much-needed relief from the scorching heat but it also comes with adverse effects on the skin and hair as the increased humidity levels during this period can lead to excessive oil production, clogged pores and an upsurge in bacterial activity, making the skin prone to breakouts, acne, and fungal infections. Similarly, the high humidity and moisture-laden environment can weaken the hair shaft, leading to frizz, hair fall and a lack of luster. Rainy season beauty hacks: Top skincare, haircare, diet tips to manage skin breakouts and hair frizz during monsoon (File Photo)

Monsoon Beauty Essentials

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Shikha Dwivedi, MSc Clinical Nutrition and Dietetics, Nutritionist at OZiva, shared, “Excess moisture can lead to frizz and weaken hair strands. Integrating plant based source of Biotin i.e. Sesbania Agati Extract helps combat these common monsoon hair concerns enhancing hair density, reducing hairfall, promoting stronger and more resilient tresses. It also supports healthy skin and nails along with other added benefits like stronger immunity, stamina, energy, metabolism and boosts healthy blood cells. You can also consume hair vitamins that help reduce hair fall, support hair re-growth and provide daily hair nutrition.”

She suggested, “Don’t skip oiling your hair and wash them 2-3 times a week with a gentle and 100% clean shampoo and conditioner free of sulfate, paraben, silicone, artificial-fragrances, dyes to maintain moisture and prevent frizz. These products effectively cleanse the scalp without stripping away essential oils, provide the necessary hydration and nourishment to the hair strands, reduce hair loss by their DHT blocking activity and also, help increase hair growth and strength with Biotin extract.”

The humidity and changes in temperature during the monsoon season can potentially affect energy levels and digestive health. Nutritionist Shikha Dwivedi advised, “Include probiotics and ample amounts of nutrient-rich seasonal fruits and vegetables like cucumber, beans, tomato, okra, radish, jamun, papaya, sprouts, nuts rich in protein, multivitamins, potassium, magnesium, dietary fibers and antioxidants into your daily food intake to prevent health issues. The increase in humidity and moisture in the rainy season can create a favorable environment for the growth of bacteria and viruses. Consuming clean and plant-based supplements that contain wholefood multivitamins for women and men like Vitamin C, Vitamin D, Zinc, Vitamin E, Omega-3 fatty acids, Vitamin A and ayurvedic herbs which can help support the immune system, fend off illnesses and keep you healthy inside-out.”

She added, “Don't use the rain as an excuse to neglect drinking water. Drinking at least 8-10 glasses of water everyday needs to be a mandate to ensure fresher and smoother-looking skin. It is the best source to flush out toxins from your body and doesn’t contain any calories or sugar, and keeps waterborne diseases like jaundice and diarrhea at bay.”

Skincare and Haircare Tips to Beat the Monsoon Blues

Bringing her expertise to the same, Dr Charu Sharma, Co-Founder and Director of Dermatology at Cureskin, encouraged to adopt these skincare tips to maintain healthy skin during the monsoons -

Cleanse your skin daily with an appropriate face wash to remove excess oil caused by humidity and to remove hair follicles which could cause acne. Exfoliate once a week to keep the pores clear which helps avoid breakouts. Opt for a light, water-based sunscreen to protect your skin without causing greasiness and make sure that you moisturize regularly to keep your skin hydrated. Don't forget the importance of using sunscreen even in humid weather. For those with dry skin, make the most of the humidity by using body butter to lock in moisture and prevent excessive dryness. Choose lukewarm water over hot showers to avoid damaging your skin and capillaries. Stay well-hydrated by drinking 8-10 glasses of water daily to flush out toxins. Additionally, enrich your diet with Omega-3 and Vitamin C sources like seasonal fruits and vegetables to nourish and support your skin health.

For healthy hair in this season, Dr Charu Sharma recommended -

Regularly wash your hair and ensure it's thoroughly dried to avoid issues like dandruff and itching due to dampness. Be cautious of keeping your hair wet/damp for long as it may lead to fungal growth like Malassezia, resulting in skin conditions like seborrheic dermatitis. Also rain water tends to be acidic and can damage hair and could cause hair loss. Keep your scalp clean to prevent dandruff which is caused by humidity and increased sebum secretion. You can apply oil to your hair 2 hours before washing for natural conditioning. Enhance your diet with Omega-3 sources like flaxseed for vegetarians and fish for non-vegetarians and increase protein intake through any of soybean, sprouts, peanuts, chicken, fish and eggs. These dietary choices promote healthy hair growth and overall hair health during the monsoon season.

Dr Charu Sharma asserted, “Overall, hair health is also influenced by its porosity which refers to the hair's ability to absorb and retain moisture. Hair with high porosity can absorb a lot of moisture, making it more prone to frizz, flyaways, and overall unruliness. This is because high porosity hair has disruptions in its cuticle layer, indicating weaker hair that is more susceptible to breakage. To determine your hair's porosity, you can do a simple test: Take clean hair strands from your brush or comb and drop them into a glass of water. If they float after 5-10 minutes, you likely have low porosity hair, while sinking strands indicate high porosity.”

To manage high porosity hair, Dr Charu Sharma advised, “It's essential to maintain a good diet and limit exposure to environmental elements. Over time, this may help decrease hair porosity. In the short term, using hair serums can be an effective on-the-go solution. Additionally, always remember to use a conditioner during hair wash and consider using a leave-in conditioner after showering. These products create a protective layer on the hair cuticle, acting as a barrier to address disruptions in the cuticle layer and improve manageability.”