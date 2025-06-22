Love monsoon chai pakora? Expert debunks 5 common rainy season myths to stay healthy

Monsoon may be a romantic season with its chilly air and gloomy skies, but that doesn’t mean you should apply love-is-blind logic to your wellness. Many are quick to believe in certain myths, brushing off health red flags in favour of chai and pakoras the moment clouds roll in. Your health is compromised at the expense of your vibe-check with the weather. To stay at your optimal health, it's time to get the record straight and unlearn some of the common monsoon myths. Monsoon season is here, and while it's a cosy season, don't forget to rein in those reckless rain cravings like onion fritters.(Shutterstock)

Dr Pratayksha Bhardwaj, Dietitian and Weight Management Expert, shared with HT Lifestyle the common monsoon myths people believe in. He said, “Monsoon, besides affording relief from the scorching heat of summer, also puts forth a plethora of health concerns. From seasonal infections and food poisoning to skin and respiratory problems, it is a timely test for our immunity to be at its strongest. But many people adhere to some wrong beliefs and old wives' tales that do them harm. ”

Here are five common myths he debunked, along with five wellness tips that better support your health:

5 common monsoon myths

Myth 1: Eating spicy and fried food is good for the damp weather.

Reality:

Fried and spicy foods can cause symptoms of indigestion, acidity, and even food poisoning. So, having monsoon fritters every day may not be good for health.

Monsoons decrease the digestive capacity of the human body, so it is better to nourish it with light home-cooked food that is rich in fibre, probiotics, and nutrients.

Steamed snacks, soups, and herbal teas are suitable for comfort and gut health.

Myth 2: Avoid fruits during the monsoon

Reality:

Commonly held beliefs exist that fruits cause an infection during monsoon, with mangoes and bananas receiving the most attention.

On the contrary, fruits supply vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants in support of the immune system.

The concern should be about poor hygiene during handling or improper washing of the fruit.

Fruits are to be washed with clean water and ideally purchased from a trustworthy vendor.

Seasonal fruits like jamun, pears, and litchis can improve immunity.

Myth 3: Drinking less water can keep waterborne diseases at bay

Reality:

Waterborne infections cannot be prevented with less water; actually, people fall sick due to drinking less water.

In these humid conditions, dehydration is always common as sweat evaporates unnoticed by the person. It's better to drink boiled or filtered water only, carry your own water bottle, and never buy drinks or ice cubes from dubious roadside vendors.

Staying well hydrated flushes all toxins out of the body and maintains good electrolyte balance.

Myth 4: Avoid working out during monsoons

Reality:

Many choose to skip their exercise routines when it is raining, citing reasons like dampness or laziness.

Exercising helps to maintain metabolism and strengthen immunity. Indoor workouts like yoga, aerobics, and even walking within the house are great alternatives.

The exercises could help alleviate mood swings associated with monsoons and a decrease in sun exposure as well.

Myth 5: Not using sunblock during monsoon

Reality:

Cloudy skies do not block UV rays. UVA and UVB rays affect and damage skin and hair even when there are clouds.

It is still important to cover oneself with broad-spectrum sunscreen and hair products even during rainy weather.

Properly drying hair is important as fungus grows in humidity.

5 monsoon wellness tips

Watch what you eat: Avoid raw salads outside the home; cook vegetables thoroughly.

Avoid raw salads outside the home; cook vegetables thoroughly. Immunity-boosting foods: Include garlic, turmeric, ginger, and tulsi in your daily meals.

Include garlic, turmeric, ginger, and tulsi in your daily meals. Foot care: Use antifungal powders and keep your feet dry to avoid infections.

Use antifungal powders and keep your feet dry to avoid infections. Protect your gut: Probiotics like curd and buttermilk maintain gut flora.

Probiotics like curd and buttermilk maintain gut flora. Stay dry and ventilated: Keep your clothes and bedding dry to avoid mould.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.