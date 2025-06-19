Gastroenterologist reveals what causes stomach upset and food poisoning in monsoon; suggests 5 tips: 'Avoid raw foods'

According to Harvard Medical School, 35 to 70 percent of people deal with gastrointestinal issues at some point in their lives – and these numbers can go up during monsoons, according to Dr Saswata Chatterjee, a gastroenterologist at CMRI Kolkata. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, he explained why your stomach is upset in the monsoon and how to fix it. Also read | 4 reasons behind consistent stomach pain and burning sensation Street food can be a bit tricky during the monsoon season. Avoid eating from street food stalls that seem unclean or unhygienic. (Freepik)

He said, “The monsoon season usually brings relief from the summer heat; however, it also ushers in a season of indigestion. During this specific time of the year, there are reports of sudden spikes in stomach upset, food poisoning, and diarrheal diseases.”

What causes stomach upset and food poisoning?

So, why does this commonly happen in the monsoon, and what can you do about it? According to Dr Chatterjee, one thing about monsoon weather is that ‘it produces high humidity levels and accepts the presence of stagnant water, which happens to be the perfect breeding environment for bacteria, viruses, and fungi’.

He said, “Their activity level is heightened to contaminate food and water, especially in situations where drainage is poor or where sanitation standards are compromised. Cases of mixing of sewage with rainwater greatly aggravate the risks involved, thereby making water that appears clear from outside dangerously unsafe.”

Another common culprit is street food. “Popular during the rainy season, these foods are often prepared and served in unhygienic conditions. If food is left uncovered, handled with bare hands, or exposed to flies and dust, it becomes a direct channel for germs to enter the digestive system. Additionally, the body's immunity may be slightly weakened due to seasonal changes, making it more susceptible to infection,” Dr Chatterjee said.

What can you do? Avoid high-risk food

Monsoon need not mean misery for your stomach. According to Dr Chatterjee, with the right precautions and food choices, you can continue to enjoy the rains while protecting your digestive health. He said, “Stay vigilant about hygiene, avoid risky foods, and prioritise hydration with safe drinking water. Prevention is always better — and often simple — than cure.”

⦿ Leafy vegetables and raw salads: “These are often difficult to clean thoroughly and can carry parasites or pesticides,” Dr Chatterjee said.

⦿ Unpasteurised dairy products: “These can easily harbor harmful bacteria,” he added.

⦿ Cut fruits sold in the open: “They are often handled poorly and left uncovered,” Dr Chatterjee said.

⦿ Food from roadside stalls: “Particularly if the food is kept uncovered or is reheated multiple times,” Dr Chatterjee added.

Safe habits to follow

“If symptoms like vomiting, loose motion, abdominal pain, or persistent fever last more than 24-48 hours, it’s important to consult a doctor. Dehydration can happen quickly, especially in children and the elderly. Don’t self-medicate with antibiotics unless prescribed, as improper use can worsen resistance and symptoms,” Dr Chatterjee said as he listed safety measures.

⦿ Drink only boiled or filtered water: Always carry your own water bottle when outdoors.

⦿ Thoroughly wash fruits and vegetables: Soak them in clean water with a little salt or baking soda to remove contaminants.

⦿ Avoid raw foods: Cook vegetables and meats thoroughly to kill pathogens.

⦿ Stick to home-cooked meals: Home kitchens are easier to control for hygiene, especially during this season.

⦿ Wash hands before eating: Use soap and clean water or alcohol-based sanitizers.

