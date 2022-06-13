Food poisoning: Causes, symptoms and prevention

Food poisoning is one of the most common illnesses faced by the people. This happens usually due to the consumption of unhealthy food items and contaminated food items. Infected organisms such as bacteria, virus and parasites and other toxins are also major causes of food poisoning. Speaking to HT Lifestyle, Dr. Anant Pandhare, Medical Director, Dr. Hedgewar Hospital, BAVP said, "Though in most cases food poisoning is not life-threatening, if some symptoms aggravate and last for more than usual, could make this easy-to-be-treated foodborne illness fatal.

Dr Anant Pandhare further noted down the causes, symptoms and prevention tips for food poisoning. They are, as follows:

ALSO READ: 12 tribal children hospitalised after food poisoning in Chhattisgarh’s Jashpur

Causes:

"A contaminated, spoiled or toxic food with certain infectious organisms such as bacteria, viruses and parasites cause food poisoning. Leaving a prepared food at a temperature that allows bacterial growth; cross-contamination, raw and contaminated food coming in contact with freshly cooked food; an infected person preparing the food, and contaminated water could be some of the major reasons which make a person suffer from the ill effects of food poisoning,” said the expert.

Symptoms:

With the heatwaves in and the summer getting worse, and to add to it, the monsoon being on the way, food poisoning cases are seen to be raging. Pointing out the symptoms of food poisoning, Dr Anant Pandhare said that when the symptoms of Diarrhoea lasts for more than three days and the patient starts experiencing difficulty in speaking in high fever, medical help should be sought on an urgent basis. Passing little to no urine or even witnessing bloody urine are also some of the major symptoms of food poisoning.

Prevention:

Contaminated food and water accelerate the changes of getting food poisoning. In such cases, a few tips should be kept in mind. The doctor recommends:

Outside food: Food from outside should be avoided as much as possible. Since there are chances of the food items of not adhering to the standards of hygiene, it may cause food poisoning.

Home-cooked food: The ingredients, after being bought from the market, should be washed thoroughly. Then meals should be prepared at home, and can be consumed.

Leftovers: leftover food items have high chances of getting infected by organisms. Hence, they should be avoided at all costs.

Organic ingredients: Fresh and organic ingredients boost the immunity of the body and should be incorporated in the daily diet.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON