Panchkula Golf League: Golfing Panthers emerge victorious on Day 3

In a thrilling Group A showdown during the Panchkula Golf League, Golfing Panthers edged past Sneakin Golfers with a narrow 36-33 victory during a match played at Panchkula Golf Club on Sunday. Player in action during the Panchkula Golf League being held at Panchkula Golf Club on Sunday. (HT Photo)

In another Group A clash, Highland Kings dominated Clubs on Flames with a commanding 44-27 victory. Victory Waves followed suit, securing a 37-25 win over Fantastic Fours. Continuing the winning momentum, ADS Falcons soared past Aces by Vintage Buildtech, wrapping up the game with a solid 42-29 scoreline.

Meanwhile, in Group B, Raging Bulls charged ahead to defeat the Golfing Eagles, 38-29. In the next thrilling encounter, Tee Titans outplayed Tee Birds with a decisive 40-30 win. Par-Tee Crashers clinched victory defeating Shivalik Swingers, with a 43-37 scoreline. Next in the final match of the day, Green Warriors triumphed over Hansa Legends 42-31.